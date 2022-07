Mobile gamers looking for a little extra precision and control might be interested in a new piece of kit launched by GameSir this week in the form of the X3 USB-C phone gaming controller which is now available to purchase priced $99 from online retailers such as Amazon in the United States. GameSir is offering a further 20% discount during Amazons Prime Day promotion and the phone controller will be available throughout the United Kingdom in late July 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO