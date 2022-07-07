ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

New details revealed in killing of Gulfport trans woman and shooting of her sister

By Jesse Lieberman
 3 days ago

Surveillance footage helped police track down the suspect in the killing of a 27-year-old transgender woman at a Gulfport apartment complex, according to records.

Makhari Seven Gasaway , 20, was arrested after police tracked him from the scene of the deadly shooting to Oxford Point apartments, the court documents say, where he allegedly confessed to shooting Shawmayné Giselle Marie and her sister.

Gulfport police arrived at Emerald Pines apartments at about 12:30 on June 21 and found Shawmayné dead from two gunshot wounds inside of her home. Her sister, who survived, was shot three times.

Police then tracked bicycle through surveillance footage and interviews to Oxford Point, where they found Gasaway.

Police then executed a search warrant and found Gasaway’s bicycle that had similar characteristics to the seen at the scene of homicide on surveillance footage, according to the records.

Gasaway is jailed at the Harrison County jail on first degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

He he is held without bond on the murder charge.

The Human Rights Campaign honored Shawmayné’s life in a news report calling for gun reform.

“Her death is yet another reminder of (the) disproportionate impact of gun violence on Black transgender women. We must act, and we must act now to demand more effective gun safety laws in Mississippi,” Tracy Sexton, a volunteer with the Mississippi chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action campaign, said in a statement.

Shawmaynè Giselle Mari Courtesy Human Rights Campaign/Courtesy Human Rights Campaign

