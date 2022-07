THURSDAY: Today will feature more of the same weather that we’ve seen the past several days: hot and humid afternoons, with the chance for showers and storms. Not everybody should expect to see rain today, as we are expecting the majority of the area to see sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values will be in the 105-110° range, with the potential for a few degrees higher in some spots.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO