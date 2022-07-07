ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberton, GA

Georgia Guidestones Explosion Videos Reveal How Monument Was Destroyed

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has revealed surveillance footage showing a car speeding away following the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones.

"The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th," the GBI said in a statement. "Elbert County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure."

The 19-foot-high Georgia Guidestones granite monument in Elberton was built in 1980 and was nicknamed "America's Stonehenge," a reference to the prehistoric landmark in the U.K.

Following the explosion, the monument had to be completely destroyed due to safety concerns.

The video released by the GBI shows a car driving on grass alongside a road and the time on the surveillance footage says 3:43 a.m. on July 6.

The video has so far been viewed over 350,000 times.

"The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning's explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones," the caption read.

A second video shows the moment an explosion goes off at the base of the monument. This clip has been viewed over 530,000 times.

"The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured."

"For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished", the GBI added in a follow-up tweet.

The monument was made up of several rock slabs that were astronomically aligned and inscribed in eight languages with depict messages that have prompted many conspiracy theories.

One part calls for keeping the world population at 500 million or below, while another message calls people to "guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity."

Elberton police and the GBI are continuing to investigate the incident, and have asked that anyone with information contact the Elbert County Sheriff's Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first incident in which the monument has been "attacked." It was vandalized in 2019 when a man carved "WWG1WGA," an acronym used to identify QAnon supporters, into a rock. The rocks have also been vandalized with spray paint over the years, as several tweets show pictures of the monument with messages written in red paint across it.

The monument was erected after a man who went by the name RC Christian proposed a gigantic granite monument inscribed with "wisdom for the ages," according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. To this day, Christian's real name and organization are unknown. He built the Guidestones in Elbert County and said that he hoped other "conservation-minded groups" in the U.S. would build more.

Newsweek has contacted the Elbert County Sheriff's Office for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amhdI_0gXUdcN500
An image of the Georgia Guidestones released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The structure had to be completely destroyed, following an explosion, for safety reasons. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Comments / 60

Sally Shepard
3d ago

It’s was literally just stone. It’s just messed up that people think everything they do t understand should be destroyed.

Reply(8)
14
Mike B
2d ago

Just like statues of Columbus and Jefferson, they only offend people looking for a reason to be offended.

Reply
17
Ronald johnson
2d ago

You folks are always talking about antifa burning down cities.But the cities are still standing.But you don't to talk about your domestic terrorist and insurrectionist.And them blowing up monuments, and buildings.And trying to overthrow free and fair elections? That are actually being destroyed.

Reply(8)
4
 

