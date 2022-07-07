ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pedestrian struck, killed on E. Washington

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZY9X_0gXUdZfm00

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was struck and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

IMPD responded to the 3600 block of E. Washington around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person struck.

Police say the victim appears to be an adult female.

The driver in the incident stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

That stretch of E. Washington is expected to be closed for a while.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

5 injured in 3 separate overnight violent incidents across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating three separate violent incidents, including two shootings that left five people injured across the city. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the three other victims are in stable condition. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to two women shot near a strip […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
10TV

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

2 car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died and three others are in stable condition after two cars collided with each other early Sunday morning. Police say the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 11th Street and North Grant Avenue. According to officers, a man driving an SUV northbound on Grant Avenue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side. About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found a two story garage that was fully involved. Shortly […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
cbs4indy.com

Police search for vehicle involved in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or...
WFYI

2 passersby rescue woman from burning car along I-74

A woman whose car crashed and caught fire was rescued Thursday by two passersby who teamed up to pull her from the vehicle and extinguish the flames, Indiana State Police said. Jasmine Meagher of Indianapolis drove her SUV off Interstate 74 on Indianapolis' southeast side around 1 a.m. and the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Gary mayor: Cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at party

GARY — Gary’s mayor says his family is “heartbroken” by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, 26-year-old Marquise Hall of Lafayette, was...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on a report of a person down in the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Two men pull woman from burning vehicle on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: ‘Woman who found missing toddler is an angel’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman seen in surveillance video with the formerly missing 2-year-old, Jailee Latson, is no longer a person of interest in the case. Indianapolis police called her an “angel” for taking care of Latson while she was missing for nearly 16 hours. “[Jailee] was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Beachway Drive, near Rockville Road and Interstate 465. Police found a victim in the road who had apparently been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman hit by car, dies on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. They found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff warns drivers in wake of tragic Carroll County crash

BRINGHURST, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager remains hospitalized Friday after being thrown from a car in rural Carroll County. It happened Thursday at about 5 p.m. on Carroll County Road 200 East between county roads 300 and 400 South. Authorities continue to investigate the crash that also killed the...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man looks for answers after storage units broken into on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is raising concerns after dozens of storage units were broken into over the Fourth of July weekend. Gary Lamey rents a unit at the Securecare self storage on Rockville Road in Indianapolis. He says the facility was broken into on Sunday, but he wasn’t made aware until two days later when a worker called to notify him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy