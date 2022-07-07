Pedestrian struck, killed on E. Washington

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was struck and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

IMPD responded to the 3600 block of E. Washington around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person struck.

Police say the victim appears to be an adult female.

The driver in the incident stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

That stretch of E. Washington is expected to be closed for a while.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.