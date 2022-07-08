ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Austrian Grand Prix

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeOZM_0gXUdTNQ00

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone , where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner .

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage.

However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 8 July

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Qualifying: 4pm

Saturda 9 July

  • Free Practice 2: 11:30am
  • Sprint race: 3:30pm

Sunday 10 July

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 181 points

2. Sergio Perez - 147 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points

5. George Russell - 111 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points

7. Lando Norris - 58points

8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgHv3_0gXUdTNQ00

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Formula 1 odds, picks, race time: Surprising 2022 Austrian Grand Prix prediction, F1 best bets by top model

The Formula 1 schedule continues this week on Sunday in Spielberg, Austria for the Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2022. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has six wins in 2022 and currently sits atop the current Formula 1 Driver standings with a commanding 34-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Verstappen is listed at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who has become Verstappen's fiercest rival, is next at 3-1. Their teams, Red Bull and Ferrari, are No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2022 F1 constructor standings, respectively.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen tops practice standings at Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen led the way in opening practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.The world champion finished three tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton third and fifth respectively. Sergio Perez split the Mercedes machines.Verstappen holds a 34-point lead in his bid to win consecutive titles, and the Red Bull driver – at the team’s home race here in Spielberg – appears the man to beat.The round in Austria is effectively a home race for Verstappen, too, after 60,000 fans travelled from the Netherlands to support him with the majority dressed in orange.While Verstappen set the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Nico Hulkenberg
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton avoids grid penalty for Saturday sprint race at Austrian Grand Prix after crash in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today’s sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying.Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.However, Hamilton’s power unit has been salvaged and he will start from ninth on the grid for today’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag. Hamilton has switched to a different gearbox ,...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At Austrian GP Crowd – “Disgusted”

Lewis Hamilton has once again spoken out on the behaviour of fans at the Austrian Grand Prix. Calling it “disgusting”, he posted a statement to his Instagram account. There have been reports of fans getting involved in sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands so far this weekend, and while Hamilton has already spoken out about fans cheering when drivers crash, he’s now spoken out about this.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen goes on pole and Hamilton and Russell crash out

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history this weekend in Austria. Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by running over some debris and subsequent bodywork damage. However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.Follow all the the action in qualifying:
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Red Bull#Bst#Channel 4
racer.com

Russell and Perez among seven summoned over pre-race messages

George Russell and Sergio Perez are among seven drivers summoned to the stewards for messages they received on the formation lap of the Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix. Drivers are not allowed to receive specific messages from team members during formation laps to the grid, with the regulation in question stating that “The driver must drive the car alone and unaided.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.“Attending...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Auto Racing Digest

Bryce’s Bets: Austrian Grand Prix

One of the best feelings as a Formula One fan is knowing after one race there will be another the next weekend! That’s the scenario fans are in. Last Sunday's race at Silverstone was everything a race fan could want. There was an exciting start with an incredible incident that led to Guanyu Zhou sliding in his car upside down over the tires and into the crash fence. This crash shows how safe the sport has become as Zhou was unharmed.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen adamant his team radio outbursts do not impact his performance

Carlos Sainz claimed the British Grand Prix last weekend on a hugely eventful Sunday which all started with Zhou Guanyu surviving a horror opening-lap crash just before protesters invaded the track at Silverstone.The race finale was a tale of tyre-swapping, late overtaking and a long-awaited win for the Spanish driver on his 150th F1 start, as he edged past Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who eventually dropped off the podium spots.Sergio Perez climbed from the back of the queue to finish second, while Lewis Hamilton claimed his second podium place of the season to finish third in front of over 140,000 fans.Attention now begins to turn to another back-to-back race week and the Austrian Grand Prix, with Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sainz leading the way in the drivers championship. It’s the second sprint race of the season at the Red Bull Ring, as the 2022 Formula One season looks to take another turn.Follow all the build up reaction as the world of F1 starts to look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 sprint race LIVE: Max Verstappen claims victory in short Saturday race at Austrian Grand Prix

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively. Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.Follow all the latest reaction after Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

Austria F1 Sprint Previews a Long, Difficult Race Ahead

And that’s before you factor in the possibility of rain. Red Bull's Max Verstappen made a quick getaway once the lights went off at Saturday's Formula 1 Sprint Race, securing a Sprint win and pole position for tomorrow's GP of Austria. The Dutchman edged the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who looked plenty feisty throughout the session. Mercedes' George Russell and Sergio Perez rounded up the top five.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and how Austria team orders should act as a stark warning

Amid the myriad of talking points after Sunday’s exhilarating British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one incident which has not gone unnoticed involved race-winner Carlos Sainz’s very direct and forthright rebuttal to Ferrari’s instruction to impose team orders; a call which effectively earned him his maiden Formula 1 victory.With race leader Charles Leclerc the only member of the top-four not to pit for fresh rubber, Ferrari told the Spaniard to keep 10 car lengths away from the Monegasque ahead of him during the safety car period to protect their Championship hopeful. Sainz, quite rightly, protested in disagreement and his subsequent overtaking...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 9 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar aims to hold on to yellow jersey

Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%. Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel in France. It is the final ride before Monday’s rest day and could turn into...
CYCLING
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy