ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pound bounces on Boris Johnson’s resignation plan

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KQwF_0gXUdQjF00
The pound had slid to a two-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday (Dominic Lipisnki/PA) (PA Wire)

The pound lifted higher on Thursday morning after news broke that Boris Johnson will quit as leader of the Conservative Party.

Sterling and UK stocks all strengthened as investors hoped the news will spell relief for UK assets, which have come under heavy pressure in recent months.

The pound slid to a two-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday.

However, it moved 0.88% higher against the dollar to 1.201 on Thursday while it also rose by 0.74% to 1.177 against the euro.

Mike Owens, global sales trader at Saxo Markets, said: “We’ve seen GBP pop higher on news that Boris Johnson has decided to resign as prime minister.

“Although predominately driven by the strong dollar, another less significant factor pushing the pound lower over recent weeks has been the political uncertainty, so I think we can expect to see some relief being priced into the UK currency as more details of Johnson’s plan to step down are announced.

“Financial markets prefer certainty and this situation is no different.”

He added that UK stocks were also in positive territory but that this should not be linked too directly to the political backdrop.

“We also see the FTSE 250 hitting the highs of the session, although it’s a strong morning for European equities in general and difficult to attribute much of the move to the political headlines.”

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, said: “So far, GBP has taken the political uncertainty in its stride and actually posted modest gains this morning on the headlines that Johnson was planning to resign.

“Markets were already fully expecting him to go but news of an imminent resignation, and the avoidance of a likely messy and potentially ugly removal from office, has given the pound a modest leg up.”

Nevertheless, the pound still remains in a historically weak position against other major international currencies.

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at XTB, said: “Make no mistake, the pound remains severely weak due to the dire state of the UK economy which is underperforming its peers, likely to enter into a recession while the Bank of England refuses to hike interest rates aggressively to deal with the escalating inflation.

“The UK index is attempting to find a clear direction as investors impatiently await further developments after the news of a massive exodus of ministers from his cabinet.

“One thing is for certain though, the new prime minister – whoever that is – has a massive job on their hands.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory leadership hopefuls branded ‘chaotic catwalk’

The shadow home secretary has called the Tory leadership race a “chaotic catwalk of contestants” as a growing number of MPs battle it out to replace Boris Johnson. Yvette Cooper said they were all part of a “catalogue of failure” as she blasted 12 years of Conservative government. It comes as the Tory leadership battle heats up, with Penny Mordaunt becoming the latest candidate to throw her hat into the ring on Sunday. She joins eight other MPs who have put their names forward so far, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak. Grant Shapps, the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt says Tories ‘more often’ reflect Britain’s values as she launches leadership bid

Penny Mordaunt launched her bid to be the Conservative Party leader with a bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The clip sees Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claims the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.In the clip, the Plymouth MP’s narrator states: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered in 2016.Ms Mourdant is the ninth candidate to formally enter the leadership race.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak announces bid for Tory leadership in campaign videoTom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debateGrant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Bank Of England#Interest Rates#Uk#The Conservative Party#Saxo Markets#European#Ebury
The Independent

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues...
MILITARY
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt launches Tory leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The unusual clip shared on Twitter featured Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.Ms Mordaunt concluded the launch video by saying: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”The Plymouth MP’s narrator states that: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image...
WORLD
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt joins Tory leadership fray as candidates pledge tax cuts

Conservative leadership candidates have come out swinging with pledges to slash taxes and plough on with controversial Brexit plans as a new contender joined the fray. International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run for the top job, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt wants to expand Rwanda deportation plan to other countries as Tory candidates back flights

Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he would back an expansion of the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda.His Tory rivals Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat also vowed to push on with the plan to use the central African country to “offshore” migrants arriving by small boats.Viewed as a Tory moderate, Mr Hunt is keen to build support from people in the right of the party keen to see further crackdowns on small boat crossing in the English Channel.“I think we have to stop the small boats. I support the current policy,” the former...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May during leadership campaign interview

Grant Shapps jokes he's not as "naughty" as Theresa May during his most recent leadership campaign interview.The transport secretary confirmed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he wouldn't offer caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet.Ms Ridge asked Shapps what the "naughtiest thing he's ever done" was."I haven't been terribly naughty, I've never run through any corn fields," he jokes, referencing the former PM’s antics.Adding: "I'm just not a natural rebel like that.""Like Theresa May?" Ms Ridge asks."Not on that scale, no."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says we need ‘clean start’ after launching leadership bid

Tom Tugendhat says he is "committed" to a "clean start" for the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party after he launched his leadership bid to become the next Tory leader."I think Boris Johnson delivered many things for this country, but what we know need is a clean start because the government and the Conservative party to return to the service of the people and to have that clean start that we all know is needed," the Tory backbencher told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.The prime minister-hopeful also revealed the naughtiest thing he’s ever done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Public support for Ukrainian refugees already waning in UK, poll shows

Public support for Ukrainian refugees is already waning in Britain, polling suggests, as the war continues to rage.Polling by YouGov shows that in March, three-quarters of people supported resettling Ukrainians in the UK and 42 per cent thought the figure should be in the tens of thousands “at least”.But the figures have now dropped to 71 per cent of people supporting resettlement, with 29 per cent wanting to see tens of thousands of refugees welcomed.There is no resettlement scheme for Ukrainian refugees, with the government instead offering three-year visas – that do not amount to a grant of asylum –...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

As Sri Lanka's crisis reached its climax this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country's economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country's most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa's chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss. On Saturday, massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa's official...
ASIA
The Independent

Almost 150 more people arrive in UK after crossing Channel in small boats

Three small boats carrying a total of 146 people have been intercepted crossing the Channel to the UK so far this weekend.Women and children have been among recent arrivals making the dangerous journey.The crossings confirmed by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday bring the total so far this year to 13,270, which compares to 6,659 by this point in 2021 and 2,459 in 2020.On Friday, Downing Street confirmed the Home Office agreement with Rwanda remained despite Boris Johnson’s resignation and suggested the first deportation flight could be made before a legal challenge against the policy is heard on July 19.The...
U.K.
The Independent

Government ‘wasted’ more than £800m choosing single-use PPE over greener alternative

The government could have saved close to £1bn in taxpayers’ money had it agreed to issue multi-use protective gowns for NHS staff instead of single-use, The Independent has been told.Analysis presented to Whitehall and NHS officials in spring 2020 shows that, within a single month, the British manufacturing industry could have made three million gowns that could be re-worn by staff and washed up to 100 times.This supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) would have lasted for the first two years of the pandemic and, in the process, saved more than £800m, according to figures and estimates compiled by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy