ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson to appoint new ministers as Tory concerns grow over ‘caretaker’ government

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw0KX_0gXUdPqW00
(REUTERS)

Boris Johnson is expected to make ministerial appointments shortly as he seeks to continue in office until a new Tory leader is elected.

“The prime minister will shortly make new appointments to his ministerial team,” a No 10 source said.

It comes as Mr Johnson prepares to announce his resignation, quitting as Tory leader in a statement to the nation on Wednesday.

He aims to remain in office until his successor is elected by the Conservative Party – a process that could conclude in September.

But some Conservative MPs have already raised doubts over whether the prime minister, who has haemorrhaged support in the last 48 hours, will able to fill ministerial posts in a “caretaker” government.

The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.

George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a Caretaker Prime Minister To take over today”.

It would allow ministers to “get back to work & we can choose a new Conservative Leader to try & repair the damage & rebuild trust”, he added.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also said Mr Johnson should go immediately, adding: “None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months. Enough is enough”.

Speaking in the Commons, however, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis said the government will continue to function, telling MPs “other secretaries of state can deal with the issues for other departments, constitutionally and legally in necessary circumstances”.

“I cannot pre-empt the Prime Minister’s statement,” he said. “And the House and the nation will hear more very shortly, but Government and the civil service will continue to function in the meantime.

“The business of the House statement will be made shortly, and members can ask questions of the Leader of the House of Commons about the matter of the business of this place.

“But the House will continue to function, and Government business will continue to function.

“Other secretaries of state can deal with the issues for other departments, constitutionally and legally in necessary circumstances.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s departure proves it: Biden has to go

The British Conservative party is ruthless, y’all. The steady drip of scandal — defending disgraced MP Owen Paterson after he broke lobbying rules; a series of revelations that his staff and cabinet and possibly the prime minister himself breached their own Covid rules and held parties during lockdowns; allegations that his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher MP groped two young men at a private members’ club — has finally caught up with Boris Johnson, who today resigned as leader of the party and therefore the prime minister. While Conservatives choose a new leader, he will appoint an interim cabinet.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory leadership hopefuls branded ‘chaotic catwalk’

The shadow home secretary has called the Tory leadership race a “chaotic catwalk of contestants” as a growing number of MPs battle it out to replace Boris Johnson. Yvette Cooper said they were all part of a “catalogue of failure” as she blasted 12 years of Conservative government. It comes as the Tory leadership battle heats up, with Penny Mordaunt becoming the latest candidate to throw her hat into the ring on Sunday. She joins eight other MPs who have put their names forward so far, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak. Grant Shapps, the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt joins Tory leadership fray as candidates pledge tax cuts

Conservative leadership candidates have come out swinging with pledges to slash taxes and plough on with controversial Brexit plans as a new contender joined the fray. International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run for the top job, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Caretaker#Uk#The Conservative Party#Labour#Commons#Cabinet Office
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt launches Tory leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The unusual clip shared on Twitter featured Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.Ms Mordaunt concluded the launch video by saying: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”The Plymouth MP’s narrator states that: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image...
WORLD
The Independent

Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May during leadership campaign interview

Grant Shapps jokes he's not as "naughty" as Theresa May during his most recent leadership campaign interview.The transport secretary confirmed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he wouldn't offer caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet.Ms Ridge asked Shapps what the "naughtiest thing he's ever done" was."I haven't been terribly naughty, I've never run through any corn fields," he jokes, referencing the former PM’s antics.Adding: "I'm just not a natural rebel like that.""Like Theresa May?" Ms Ridge asks."Not on that scale, no."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says we need ‘clean start’ after launching leadership bid

Tom Tugendhat says he is "committed" to a "clean start" for the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party after he launched his leadership bid to become the next Tory leader."I think Boris Johnson delivered many things for this country, but what we know need is a clean start because the government and the Conservative party to return to the service of the people and to have that clean start that we all know is needed," the Tory backbencher told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.The prime minister-hopeful also revealed the naughtiest thing he’s ever done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt says Tories ‘more often’ reflect Britain’s values as she launches leadership bid

Penny Mordaunt launched her bid to be the Conservative Party leader with a bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The clip sees Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claims the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.In the clip, the Plymouth MP’s narrator states: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered in 2016.Ms Mourdant is the ninth candidate to formally enter the leadership race.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak announces bid for Tory leadership in campaign videoTom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debateGrant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May
WORLD
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt wants to expand Rwanda deportation plan to other countries as Tory candidates back flights

Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he would back an expansion of the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda.His Tory rivals Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat also vowed to push on with the plan to use the central African country to “offshore” migrants arriving by small boats.Viewed as a Tory moderate, Mr Hunt is keen to build support from people in the right of the party keen to see further crackdowns on small boat crossing in the English Channel.“I think we have to stop the small boats. I support the current policy,” the former...
WORLD
The Independent

Public support for Ukrainian refugees already waning in UK, poll shows

Public support for Ukrainian refugees is already waning in Britain, polling suggests, as the war continues to rage.Polling by YouGov shows that in March, three-quarters of people supported resettling Ukrainians in the UK and 42 per cent thought the figure should be in the tens of thousands “at least”.But the figures have now dropped to 71 per cent of people supporting resettlement, with 29 per cent wanting to see tens of thousands of refugees welcomed.There is no resettlement scheme for Ukrainian refugees, with the government instead offering three-year visas – that do not amount to a grant of asylum –...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt accused of ‘throwing trans people under the bus’ after hitting back at critics

Penny Mordaunt has been accused of ‘throwing trans people under the bus’ after a midnight Twitter thread posted hours before launching her Tory leadership bid. The Portsmouth North MP sought to address her position on trans rights after criticism from right-wingers who claim her preview comments on the issue threaten her chances of replacing Boris Johnson.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debate

Tom Tugendhat said we need to "move on" after being asked if he believes "trans women are women and trans men and men" during a leadership campaign interview.Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the Conservative backbencher said: "It is one of those debates that demonstrates why we need to move on because it's really easy to make division where we need unity.”Adding: "We must never take away what it means to be a biological woman, but we must respect people who are in a different gender identity.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy