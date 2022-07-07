ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Rayner warns Britain ‘has no functioning government’ in Commons address

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago
Angela Rayner has warned Britain does not “have a functioning government” ahead of Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

Speaking in the Commons, the deputy Labour leader welcomed Mr Johnson’s decision to step down as “good news”, but suggested Tory infighting has had serious consequences for the country.

“In the middle of the deepest cost of living crisis of a generation, with families unable to make ends meet, with a dangerous war in Europe threatening our borders and a possible trade crisis in Northern Ireland, Britain has no functioning government,” Ms Rayner said.

