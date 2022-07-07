ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things season 4 almost ended with *another* character death

By Bradley Russell
 3 days ago

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed they originally planned to kill off another character in the final two episodes of the fourth season.

Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 follow.

When asked by Collider if any thought was given to a different ending for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 , Matt Duffer replied, "In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn't make it. Then he ended up making it. But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

Enzo may have survived over in Russia, but there were plenty in Hawkins (and beyond) that didn't make it. The Duffers have already established that Matthew Modine's Dr Brenner is really, really dead this time – while fans were left devastated by the death of metalhead Eddie Munson .

On the possibility of a return, Eddie's actor Joseph Quinn offered up an idea in an interview with the Radio Times .

"I don't know, I was thinking… me and Joe Keery were discussing ways in which I could [come back]. Maybe I'd be a figment of Gaten [Matarazzo]'s imagination or something like that if there could be some room for something a bit supernatural."

For more on Stranger Things, check out our guide to the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending , plus we run through who dies in Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 and all the latest on Stranger Things season 5 – which will start being written later this summer.

