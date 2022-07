Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE a few weeks ago after it was reported that he paid $3 million to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with. The situation intensified today when the Wall Street Journal released a report claiming that McMahon has paid out $12 million dollars to four different women over the last 16 years to keep them quiet regarding allegations of misconduct.

