Officials have determined that they will not charge a Ridgefield police sergeant with shooting and killing a black bear known as Bobbi earlier this year. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said, following a comprehensive investigation with the Newtown Police Department and the State’s Attorney's Office in Danbury, that there was “insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the homeowner.” The homeowner was identified as Sgt. Lawrence “Larry” Clarke.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO