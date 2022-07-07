ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bike-riding shooter kills car passenger at red light in Brooklyn

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXizk_0gXUbFKu00
Police and other emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on July 6, 2022.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shooter on a bicycle opened fire on a car at a Crown Heights stoplight late Wednesday, killing a man in the passenger seat, according to authorities.

The 37-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released, was seated in a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped at a red light at Classon and Atlantic avenues around 10:55 p.m. when the assailant rode up to the passenger-side window, police said.

The unidentified attacker fired into the Jeep, striking the passenger in the chest and leg, then fled, according to the NYPD. The woman behind the wheel of the Jeep, 31, also tried to drive off, but crashed a short distance away on Classon Avenue, authorities said.

Both the man and the woman were transported to an area hospital. While police said that the woman did not suffer any visible injuries and was in stable condition, the man succumbed to his wounds.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday, and authorities did not immediately provide a description of the shooter.

The shooting comes amid a spate of gun violence across the five boroughs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

