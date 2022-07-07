ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Walk or ride along the ocean on the Long Beach boardwalk

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Spend the day on the Long Beach boardwalk on this Road Trip: Close to Home .

You can walk or ride along the ocean on the boardwalk - it's just over 2 miles.

Buy your beach pass for a day of surf and sand. Book a surf lesson in advance or stop by the Skudin Surf Club .

GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for July 7

If you work up an appetite, you can walk up to the window at Riptides - they are know for their healthy eats, acai bowls, tacos and green juice.

Or grab a bite at Beach Burger - known for their burgers and the famous mermaid cone. It's even better than it looks!

If you want a sitdown meal or cocktail, there's a brand new menu at The Atlantica at the Allegria Hotel .

And if you want to extend your day trip into an overnight, your stay here comes with beach passes and access to this rooftop pool.

Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, NY
