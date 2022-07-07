ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri educator stays on the job 48 years

 3 days ago

A Missouri educator thought she would work for about ten years within the state’s schools for the...

FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
KOLR10 News

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KFVS12

Two from Cape Girardeau appointed to boards by Gov. Parson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies. Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr. Andrew Moore. Joshua Ford was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and...
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
KIX 105.7

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
Y101

Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
KYTV

State of Missouri changes teacher and substitute requirements to combat shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is changing its teaching requirements to combat a widespread shortage. Anyone looking to teach scoring just below a passing grade can get their license if they’ve completed other requirements such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA in their college work and supervised student teaching. For substitute teaching, retired teachers have no limit on their work hours, and anyone who completes DESE’s 20-hour course can now substitute.
kzimksim.com

Special session could determine possible new income tax rate for Missourians

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City this year to consider a tax cut proposal by Governor Mike Parson. The governor proposed a change in the state income tax structure after vetoing a measure approved by the legislature that would have given some Missouri residents a tax rebate. Senator Dan Hegeman, the Senate Appropriations Committee chair, says he favored sending the checks to Missourians but is open to the broader tax cut proposal.
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

