Flood watch extended through Thursday evening
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for parts of KMAland through Thursday night. Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page- Nebraska. Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe- * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other...www.kmaland.com
Comments / 0