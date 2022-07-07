ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberton, GA

‘America’s Stonehenge’ torn down after bombing

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mUxT_0gXUYVFF00

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation via Storyful

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble.

The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published .

Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument.

After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.

The enigmatic roadside attraction was built in 1980 from local granite, commissioned by an unknown person or group under the pseudonym R.C. Christian.

Palm Harbor homeowners stuck in seawall nightmare

“That’s given the guidestones a sort of shroud of mystery around them, because the identity and intent of the individuals who commissioned them is unknown,” said Katie McCarthy, who researches conspiracy theories for the Anti-Defamation League. “And so that has helped over the years to fuel a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories about the guidestones’ true intent.”

The 16-foot-high (5-meter-high) panels bore a 10-part message in eight different languages with guidance for living in an “age of reason.” One part called for keeping world population at 500 million or below, while another calls to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

It also served as a sundial and astronomical calendar. But it was the panels’ mention of eugenics, population control and global government that made them a target of far-right conspiracists.

The monument’s notoriety took off with the rise of the internet, Kubas said, until it became a roadside tourist attraction, with thousands visiting each year.

The site received renewed attention during Georgia’s May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform. Comedian John Oliver featured the guidestones and Taylor in a segment in late May. McCarthy said right-wing personalities including Alex Jones had talked about them in previous years, but that “they sort of came back onto the public’s radar” because of Taylor.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do,” Taylor wrote on social media Wednesday. “That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

Oysters found in Tampa Bay contain toxic ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds

The monument had previously been vandalized, including when it was spray-painted in 2008 and 2014, McCarthy said. She said the bombing is another example of how conspiracy theories “do and can have a real-world impact.”

“We’ve seen this with QAnon and multiple other conspiracy theories, that these ideas can lead somebody to try to take action in furtherance of these beliefs,” McCarthy said. “They can attempt to try and target the people and institutions that are at the center of these false beliefs.”

Kubas and many other people interpreted the stones as some sort of guide to rebuilding society after an apocalypse.

“It’s up to your own interpretation as to how you want to view them,” Kubas said.

The site is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Elberton and about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Atlanta, near the South Carolina state line. Granite quarrying is a top local industry, employing about 2,000 in the area, Kubas said.

Elbert County sheriff’s deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are among agencies trying to figure out what happened. Bomb squad technicians were called out to look for evidence, and a state highway that runs near the site was closed for a time.

No suspects were identified.

Kubas said local officials and community leaders will have to decide who, if anyone, pays for restoration.

“If you didn’t like it, you didn’t have to come see it and read it,” Kubas said. “But unfortunately, somebody decided they didn’t want anyone to read it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged time capsule beneath Georgia Guidestones a bust after bombing forces demolition

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - The bombing and subsequent removal of the Georgia Guidestones has drawn international attention. In an age of "creepypasta" and social media rumors, the so-called "American Stonehenge" was a draw for those who enjoyed real-life intrigue or just good old-fashioned craftsmanship. All that is left of the...
The Associated Press

Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published. Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument. After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

The moment explosions detonate at Georgia monument

An explosion has damaged a granite monument in the US state of Georgia. The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Elbert County Sheriff's office. The 19ft monoliths were erected in 1980 near the town of Elberton and has been billed as America's Stonehenge.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

The history of the Georgia Guidestones: ‘America’s Stonehenge’

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - After standing firm for more than forty years part of the Georgia Guidestones was destroyed on Wednesday. These massive granite monuments, which took 20 years to plan, had been standing on the highest point in Elbert County since 1980, according to the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Elberton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Guidestones#Torn Down#Stonehenge#Vandalism#Christians
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Person leaving explosives at Georgia Guidestones caught on camera

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating after death at Cottrell in Gainesville

A death Friday at Cottrell, Inc. in Gainesville has led to an investigation from local and federal officials. Sgt. Ryan Daly, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the death appeared to be accidental. The sheriff's office is withholding additional information until the victim's family can be notified of the death.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AccessAtlanta

One tank trips: The ultimate guide to 10 Georgia nature centers

It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two men shot at Georgia Regency Inn

TOCCOA – The GBI are investigating a officer involved shooting that resulted in two men being shot at the Regency Inn in Toccoa, GA. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toccoa, GA. The Toccoa Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. One man was shot prior to law enforcement’s arrival and died. A second man was shot and died during the police encounter. No officers were injured in this incident.
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected serial burglar charged in Rabun County

A Jackson County man charged with burglary in Rabun County is suspected of committing a string of burglaries in other communities. Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, was taken into custody on July 1 after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence in his home county. Rabun County investigators identified Heaslip as the primary suspect in burglaries at the Rabun County Golf Club, Kingwood Country Club, and Wildcat Grill.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Toccoa men involved in shooting identified

TOCCOA – Two men involved in a shooting in Toccoa, GA at a Regency Inn were identified as the GBI’s investigation continues. Identification of the men involved in this incident:. The man that was shot before police arrived is identified as Keith Bernard Tooley, age 52, of Toccoa.
TOCCOA, GA
WRDW-TV

Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe thunderstorms hit the river region, bringing lightning, rain, and flash flooding on Thursday night. Since the storm hit, we’ve had viewers sending in pictures and videos. Click HERE to submit your photos/videos. Here’s a look at storm damage and storm reports from Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. deputy fired following DUI arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy