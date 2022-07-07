11 arrested as part of a narcotics distribution ring bringing bulk amounts of fentanyl into central Ohio

fentanyl into central Ohio Illustrative photo

Ohio State News

More than $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, 7 vehicles, and 1 motorcycle seized

A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio.

The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.

All are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base, which is punishable by at least ten years and up to life in prison. The 12-count indictment alleges that some of the dealings over the past two years took place within 1000 feet of an Elementary School. As part of the conspiracy, the defendants created Limited Liability Companies in order to create bank accounts to deposit their drug proceeds.

The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking organization sold drugs out of local residences to customers and distributed larger amounts to regional drug traffickers.