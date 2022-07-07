ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

11 arrested as part of a narcotics distribution ring bringing bulk amounts of fentanyl into central Ohio

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmTye_0gXUYKmU00
fentanyl into central OhioIllustrative photo

Ohio State News

More than $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, 7 vehicles, and 1 motorcycle seized

A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio.

The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZCXu_0gXUYKmU00
fentanyl into central OhioIllustrative photo

All are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base, which is punishable by at least ten years and up to life in prison. The 12-count indictment alleges that some of the dealings over the past two years took place within 1000 feet of an Elementary School. As part of the conspiracy, the defendants created Limited Liability Companies in order to create bank accounts to deposit their drug proceeds.

The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking organization sold drugs out of local residences to customers and distributed larger amounts to regional drug traffickers.

Comments / 16

Sandy Hook
3d ago

This is awesome got more of these Drug Dealers off the Street Good work Bring them all DOWN 🤠 I enjoy reading NEWS LIKE THIS 🙂 lol

Reply
16
Kathy Recco
2d ago

Life sentences would stop this. A life for a life. And lives die everyday because of people like this.

Reply
10
Shawnda Lynch
2d ago

it's about time we hear some good news get these dealers off the streets

Reply
7
Related
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Crack Cocaine#Drugs#Ohioillustrative#Ohio State News
WOWK 13 News

Highway Patrol increasing security for upcoming Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recent mass shootings across the nation have some in central Ohio concerned for their safety at large events like the upcoming Ohio State Fair. But even with the nation’s gun culture, firearms are not banned at this year’s state fair. With the gates opening in just three weeks, the Ohio State […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

DEA: 1 of largest fentanyl busts made after 'lengthy wiretap'

What is believed to be one of the largest fentanyl pill drug busts in Colorado history was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the DEA. Officials said a "lengthy wiretap investigation" led to the monumental bust.The DEA says fentanyl-related deaths shot up more than 210% between 2018 and 2021 in Colorado. Even before this bust, Colorado State Patrol had seized more than 225 pounds of fentanyl. That's compared to 150 pounds all of last year."In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF

Suspect in Steubenville shooting arrested in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials tell 7News they’ve arrested a man in connection to a Steubenville shooting in June where an 18-year-old was shot. The arrest happened near the Route 9 exit off I-70. Authorities say they arrested 26 year old Tyler Pesta of Steubenville,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man steals vehicle, runs out of gas, calls police

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Ohio near the Indiana border made it as far as Woodburn on Tuesday. That’s where he ran out of gas. And he smoked some marijuana while he waited for officers. That’s according to Allen Superior...
WOODBURN, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase ends in shootout

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatchers told 59News somewhere near Buffalo Wild Wings shots were...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
165K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy