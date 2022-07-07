Suspect Arrested in Weekend Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shootout that unfolded at a playground in Anne Arundel County. The shooting was reported about 12:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police said in a Friday news release. Officers called to the scene learned that a 15-year-old struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. The teen’s condition was not immediately clear as of Friday morning. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and found several nearby buildings had been damaged by the gunfire. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that four people in an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire toward the playground, wounding the teen. Someone at the playground returned fire at the SUV before taking off, police said. Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, saying detectives suspect someone at the playground was targeted. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

