Trenton, NJ

Trenton Girl Reported Missing, Located

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl had gone missing in Trenton, leading police to issue a missing person’s bulletin. According to the...

Crime & Safety
#Missing Person
