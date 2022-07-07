MUSIC IN THE PARK BEGINS FOR 2022

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend continues through Sunday. *Rock N’ Rollin Pancake Breakfast presented by the Roseburg Optimist Club and Elmer’s Restaurant is at Melrose Vineyards on Melqua Road. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. *39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine presented by the Stray Angels...
The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
The 5th annual Lavender Festival and Farm Tour is taking place this Friday through Sunday at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden northwest of Roseburg. Keri Roid operates the property on Lower Garden Valley Road. Roid said she had a dream about this venture many years ago, but it took a lot of changes in her life before it became a reality after moving back to Roseburg. Roid’s garden includes over 4,000 lavender plants.
Umpqua Actors Community Theatre has their summer musical back and bigger than ever. The Spongebob Musical will be on stage at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium beginning July 28th. It is presented by UACT and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. The show features original songs...
SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Emigrant Lake is 41% full and ready for visitors to enjoy all of their favorite summer activities from boating, to fishing, to swimming. In July of 2021, Emigrant Lake was only 20% full, according to Andrew Austill, the Jackson County Parks program manager. As a result, many people changed their summer plans and went to visit other lakes in the area. But this year, Emigrant Lake is making a bit of a comeback.
Presented by Premier Insurance, Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by Debbie Riley and Pete Sudduth from the Roseburg Optimist Club, along with Derek LeBlanc from Kids S.A.F.E. Foundation, and Carlos from Umpqua Survival. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 7 7 2022.
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
The way Cherylene Stritenberg says she sees it, the issue comes down to cost. A board member with the Eagle Point School District near Medford, Stritenberg is also a mom. She wants more money for school supplies and books, she said. And she’s concerned that a state law that goes...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
A Days Creek – Tiller School Reunion is happening Saturday. The event will be held at the Days Creek School gymnasium beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck. Suggested donation to help defray expenses is $5. Call 580-3939 for...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. SWAT Responds to Armed Barricaded Domestic Assault Suspect in Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT), and detectives...
County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
Medford, Or. — News 10 viewer Marissa King wrote in asking: "What is being built on the corner of 99 and Garfield besides Panera bread?" According to Public Works, in the same parking lot as Panera Bread there is a 10,080 square foot multi-tenant shopping center that is receiving its final exterior touches.
I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — A Myrtle Point family in search of their beloved French Bulldog is now offering $5,000 for his safe return. Susan Sefers says 1-year-old Oliver was stolen from her home on Sitkum Lane Saturday leaving her family, particularly her young daughters, heartbroken. "Oliver is a part...
A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
Comments / 1