5TH ANNUAL LAVENDER FESTIVAL AND FARM TOUR STARTS FRIDAY

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend continues through Sunday. *Rock N’ Rollin Pancake Breakfast presented by the Roseburg Optimist Club and Elmer’s Restaurant is at Melrose Vineyards on Melqua Road. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. *39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine presented by the Stray Angels...
The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – has been crowning Eugene royalty since 1983. But this isn’t a traditional beauty pageant. SLUG Queens make it to the “slimelight” by creating a silly slug persona, a campy costume and performing a...
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
One of Springfield’s prominent buildings on Main Street is going back to the future when it’s revitalized to its original 1950s design. When Springfield-based architect Jenna Fribley of Campfire Collaborative dug into the history of the building that once housed the Spring Garden Chinese restaurant, she says she discovered that underneath its current facade is midcentury modern architecture, of which there aren’t many examples of in town.
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Wine from the Willamette Valley is world-renowned and during Oregon22 visitors coming to the area can experience it first hand. "I think Eugene is a perfect place for something like this," said Antiquum Farm owner Stephen Hagen. "There's people coming from all over and it's an exciting time for the community."
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
Umpqua Actors Community Theatre has their summer musical back and bigger than ever. The Spongebob Musical will be on stage at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium beginning July 28th. It is presented by UACT and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. The show features original songs...
VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is set for Wednesday, July 20th at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. A City release said the American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. Residents are invited to give blood this summer in what is often a slow time for blood donations with people traveling out of town for vacations and other events.
Presented by Premier Insurance, Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by Debbie Riley and Pete Sudduth from the Roseburg Optimist Club, along with Derek LeBlanc from Kids S.A.F.E. Foundation, and Carlos from Umpqua Survival. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 7 7 2022.
In the south hills of Eugene, where the city meets the forest, the late spring and early summer months mean a lot of things. The sun shows its face a little more, the bone-chilling rain becomes a warm, temperate mist, and out of the wildflowers emerge many of our city’s wild residents.
A Days Creek – Tiller School Reunion is happening Saturday. The event will be held at the Days Creek School gymnasium beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck. Suggested donation to help defray expenses is $5. Call 580-3939 for...
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's the first place many athletes and employees will see when they arrive in Eugene, so the Eugene Airport and the world athletics championships are rolling out the red carpet. “We’re the first impressions they get. We're the ones who really make or break their experience,” said...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting July 7, workers with the Lane Transit District will greet riders at the Eugene and Springfield stations to thank them for their support, and to ask them about concerns for the World Athletics Championships. LTD workers will be asking riders about concerns they may have about...
OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — A Myrtle Point family in search of their beloved French Bulldog is now offering $5,000 for his safe return. Susan Sefers says 1-year-old Oliver was stolen from her home on Sitkum Lane Saturday leaving her family, particularly her young daughters, heartbroken. "Oliver is a part...
I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.
The way Cherylene Stritenberg says she sees it, the issue comes down to cost. A board member with the Eagle Point School District near Medford, Stritenberg is also a mom. She wants more money for school supplies and books, she said. And she’s concerned that a state law that goes...
Comments / 1