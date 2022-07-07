ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5TH ANNUAL LAVENDER FESTIVAL AND FARM TOUR STARTS FRIDAY

Cover picture for the articleThe 5th annual Lavender Festival and Farm Tour is taking place this Friday through Sunday at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden northwest of Roseburg. Keri Roid operates the property on Lower Garden...

kqennewsradio.com

40TH ANNUAL GRAFFITI WEEKEND CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend continues through Sunday. *Rock N’ Rollin Pancake Breakfast presented by the Roseburg Optimist Club and Elmer’s Restaurant is at Melrose Vineyards on Melqua Road. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. *39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine presented by the Stray Angels...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW MOVIES IN THE PARK LINEUP ANNOUNCED

The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
ROSEBURG, OR
hereisoregon.com

SLUG Queens ‘rain’ over Eugene

The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod – SLUG for short – has been crowning Eugene royalty since 1983. But this isn’t a traditional beauty pageant. SLUG Queens make it to the “slimelight” by creating a silly slug persona, a campy costume and performing a...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Change on Main Street

One of Springfield’s prominent buildings on Main Street is going back to the future when it’s revitalized to its original 1950s design. When Springfield-based architect Jenna Fribley of Campfire Collaborative dug into the history of the building that once housed the Spring Garden Chinese restaurant, she says she discovered that underneath its current facade is midcentury modern architecture, of which there aren’t many examples of in town.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Wine Country prepares for boost in tourists during Worlds

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Wine from the Willamette Valley is world-renowned and during Oregon22 visitors coming to the area can experience it first hand. "I think Eugene is a perfect place for something like this," said Antiquum Farm owner Stephen Hagen. "There's people coming from all over and it's an exciting time for the community."
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL OPENS JULY 28TH

Umpqua Actors Community Theatre has their summer musical back and bigger than ever. The Spongebob Musical will be on stage at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium beginning July 28th. It is presented by UACT and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. The show features original songs...
UMPQUA, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair to return for 2022

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, OR
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is set for Wednesday, July 20th at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. A City release said the American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. Residents are invited to give blood this summer in what is often a slow time for blood donations with people traveling out of town for vacations and other events.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

YOUR CUE 7.7.22

Presented by Premier Insurance, Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by Debbie Riley and Pete Sudduth from the Roseburg Optimist Club, along with Derek LeBlanc from Kids S.A.F.E. Foundation, and Carlos from Umpqua Survival. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 7 7 2022.
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

The Zoo We Live In

In the south hills of Eugene, where the city meets the forest, the late spring and early summer months mean a lot of things. The sun shows its face a little more, the bone-chilling rain becomes a warm, temperate mist, and out of the wildflowers emerge many of our city’s wild residents.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DAYS CREEK – TILLER SCHOOL REUNION HAPPENING SATURDAY

A Days Creek – Tiller School Reunion is happening Saturday. The event will be held at the Days Creek School gymnasium beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck. Suggested donation to help defray expenses is $5. Call 580-3939 for...
DAYS CREEK, OR
kezi.com

Lane Transit District to talk with riders about Oregon22 delays

EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting July 7, workers with the Lane Transit District will greet riders at the Eugene and Springfield stations to thank them for their support, and to ask them about concerns for the World Athletics Championships. LTD workers will be asking riders about concerns they may have about...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon

I have been an animal lover since I was about five years old. From 1972, the first year the Wildlife Safari opened, I have been a huge fan. Frank Hart was a man who dreamt of creating a facility in the Pacific Northwest to house rare and endangered species from all around the world. Hart's idea came to fruition in 1972, when he opened the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. Now, almost 50 years later, the 600 acre park is a non-profit, internationally known space, dedicated to the education of visitors and the conservation of species. It has enough room to allow animals the freedom of movement in a natural habitat.

