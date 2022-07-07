ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000...

kqennewsradio.com

KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

A transient was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Thursday night. A Myrtle Creek Police report said 24-year old Jacob Chaffee had allegedly found a victim’s keys and kept them. They were tracked to a business in the 300 block of North Main Street with an air tag. The victim confronted Chaffee about the keys and the suspect allegedly punched the victim. A disturbance ensured and another subject had their glasses broken. Chaffee fled the scene on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 35-year old was at the Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue and allegedly pulled the fire alarm after he was asked to leave but refused. Roseburg Fire Department responded to the location and everyone inside exited the building due to the alarm sounding off.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Grants Pass man arrested for luring a 15-year-old girl

Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS AND RESISTING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged trespass and resisting incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said shortly after 10:00 p.m. officers contacted a 52-year old regarding him trespassing at CHI Mercy Medical Center. The suspect would not leave the property after being asked to by staff and officers. The report said while trying to place the suspect into handcuffs he would pull his weight down and kick at officers.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

UPDATE: The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. The victim of the assault is alive, having left the house earlier. Jackson County Sheriffs told NewsWatch...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT

A Roseburg man was charged following an alleged assault on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:25 p.m. the 30-year allegedly walked up to a victim in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street and hit him in the head once, because the victim was standing too close to his face.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Crew puts out garage fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Crews responded to a midday fire in the Green district on Friday morning. According to officials, at 11:04 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Douglas County Fire District No.2 and the Winston-Dillard fire district responded to calls of a garage fire on Carnes road in the green district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Authorities search for missing 84-year-old Coos County man

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84-year-old George L. Lagrou, who was last known to be at milepost 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany around 11:23 a.m. Thursday, July 7. "So far, deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou," CCSO...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Myrtle Point man assaults deputy, police dog, CCSO says

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man is in jail after he attacked one of their deputies and struck a police dog. The CCSO says at about 11:45 a.m. on July 2, one of their deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. The CCSO says that the deputy determined that a suspect -- Marc Potter, 43 – was menacing and harassing someone, and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGED WEAPON CRIME INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was charged after an alleged weapon crime incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. the 66-year old was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens. The suspect contacted the victim at a business where they had a verbal exchange over the incident. The report said the suspect was open carrying, pulled his firearm out from his holster and pointed it at the victim, who was in their vehicle with three small children. An employee of the business said they witnessed the exchange.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR

