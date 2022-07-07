MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A Roseburg man was charged after an alleged weapon crime incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. the 66-year old was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens. The suspect contacted the victim at a business where they had a verbal exchange over the incident. The report said the suspect was open carrying, pulled his firearm out from his holster and pointed it at the victim, who was in their vehicle with three small children. An employee of the business said they witnessed the exchange.

