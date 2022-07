It was just what the doctor order across the Bluegrass Region and Lexington Metro on Friday as an area of moderate to heavy rain with a few embedded thunderstorms moved through on Friday. Many locations that have been very dry for many weeks saw a good soaking rain over a number of hours. Rainfall estimates were 1″ or greater in sever spots (See the graphic below…areas of green on the map are above 1″) and it really reduced visibilities in downtown Lexington during the lunch hour.

