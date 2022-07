A man was found shot and killed on the sidewalk at 51st & Lawn early Thursday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot and killed on the sidewalk at 51st Street and Lawn Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene on a medical nature unknown about 4:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a person dead on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

—