New York City, NY

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo homer in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh. Stanton launched a ninth-inning solo...

www.cbssports.com

City
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Red Sox probable pitchers vs Yankees got all messed up by Michael Wacha

Entering the New York Yankees‘ Fenway Park showdown with the Boston Red Sox, all indications were that right-hander Michael Wacha, who’s bedeviled the Yankees plenty in the recent past, would be returning from injury just in time to start Friday’s Game 2. Wow. A Red Sox recovering from a weeks-long break to punish the Yankees specifically? Who saw that coming?
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A-Rod’s Aaron Judge contract take is pessimistic for Yankees

As Aaron Judge’s revenge tour gains steam, so, too, have the fleet of takes indicating he’s priced himself out of the New York Yankees‘ coffers. It is what it is. Judge remains focused on dominating in the here and now (armed with the knowledge that he’s making his offseason sweeter in the process). Pundits from Buster Olney to Alex Rodriguez (apparently) remain focused on nudging, poking and prodding until somebody spills something about in-season negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Yankees
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mateo is being replaced at shortstop by Ramon Urias versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 279 plate appearances this season, Mateo has a .192 batting average with a .565 OPS,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Picks up first save in a month

Castillo allowed two hits and walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Paul Sewald was asked to get five outs Friday and was unavailable Saturday, leaving the closing duties to Castillo. This was a shaky showing as the right-hander loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Matt Chapman on a groundout to escape the jam unscathed for his first save since June 8. Castillo's allowed three runs (two earned), eight hits, five walks and a hit batter while striking out 15 in 16 innings since the start of June, but Sewald's been even sharper, leaving the former in a setup role for now. Castillo is up to five saves with two holds, a 6-1 record, a 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB through 32 innings overall.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Launches 14th homer

Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins. His towering blast off Steven Okert in the eighth inning gave the Mets their final gasp of offense on the night. Lindor is struggling again, batting only .226 (7-for-31) through the first eight games in July, and on the season the shortstop is slashing .240/.318/.417 with 14 homers, nine steals, 49 runs and 58 RBI through 83 contests.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO

