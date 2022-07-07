ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits grand slam in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Judge went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Judge knocked...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Yankees prospects named to Futures Game will get fans absolutely jacked up

The 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. ET will feature three New York Yankees prospects. Rejoice!. You can probably guess two of them. Yup, Jasson Dominguez will be making his second straight appearance in the annual event and will be joined by Yankees No. 1 prospect (and No. 8 overall in MLB) Anthony Volpe, who’s currently manning shortstop for the Double-A Somerset Patriots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Crushes three hits, homer

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in a 13-1 win against the Royals on Saturday. Ramirez was the driving force behind Cleveland's resounding victory with an RBI single in the first inning, two-run homer in the second and double in the fourth. The 29-year-old had been struggling through his first seven games of July with a .160/.222/.280 line and the long ball was his first since June 10. Through 79 games, Ramirez is slashing .291/.372/.585 with 17 homers, 12 stolen bases, 50 runs and 66 RBI.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Feliz: Designated for assignment

Feliz was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Feliz's contract was selected Thursday, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster after he gave up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 relief innings Friday against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the 29-year-old will remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
