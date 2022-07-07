ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SDSU student receives Pulitzer Center fellowship to report on Native American education

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
A student from South Dakota State University has been named one of 53 fellows in the Pulitzer Center’s 2022 cohort for reporting.

Jordan Rusche, a senior at SDSU double majoring in English and Journalism, and the co-editor at The Collegian, SDSU’s student-run newspaper, plans to report on Native American education in South Dakota during her fellowship.

Rusche is from Bancroft, South Dakota and is an intern at South Dakota Public Broadcasting in the Sioux Falls office this summer. She’s already got a leg up on her reporting thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Pulitzer Center that helped fund some travel across the state.

More: Indigenous seniors celebrate major rite of passage: high school graduation

So far, Rusche has spent a few days in Rapid City speaking with educators at SDSU’s Native American Nursing Education Center, visited the Lakota immersion school Wakanyeja Tokeyahci Wounspe Tipi (Children First Learning Center) on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and spent time with the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.

Rusche’s reporting will include perspectives from educators across the state and will examine legislative efforts to improve education in tribal communities, as well as systemic and political barriers faced by tribal nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Il0uw_0gXUVE1P00

“I wanted to talk to Native American educators (about) how people are teaching Native American history in their schools, and what has the struggle been trying to get accurate representation for them?” Rusche said. “A lot of the stuff people are talking about, I hadn’t heard about until I looked into it myself.”

More: 'It's a slap in the face': Gov. Noem draws criticism over new social studies standards workgroup

Her article is due in less than three weeks, and will be published online at the Pulitzer Center, then republished with SDPB, Rusche said. As a fellow, Rusche also gets to take part in the center’s “Washington Weekend” in October. Each fellow is paired with an advisor; Rusche’s advisor is Holly Rosewood.

“This fellowship puts Jordan in elite company and it provides her with an excellent challenge that will make her an even better young reporter,” said Jim Helland, a journalism instructor at SDSU. “The topic she has chosen related to Native American education is a story that needs to be told. I can’t wait to read her final product.”

More: 30 Native American boarding schools operated in South Dakota. Here's where they were located.

Rusche heard about the Pulitzer Center’s fellowship program through SDSU’s School of Communication and Journalism, which has seen four other students named fellows in recent years: Wren Murphy in 2021, Laura Butterbrodt in 2019, Palak Barmaya in 2017 and former Argus Leader business reporter Makenzie Huber in 2016.

The Pulitzer Center awards fellowships to students at its campus consortium partners, which include liberal arts colleges, community colleges, state universities, historically Black colleges and universities, and graduate schools of journalism and public health in the U.S., Canada and Qatar.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SDSU student receives Pulitzer Center fellowship to report on Native American education

