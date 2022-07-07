ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boom! Madden NFL is tops among Iowa gamers, study says

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPP6d_0gXUUwSE00

In Iowa, it's all about football — at least for video gamers.

Madden NFL is the top-searched video game in the state, a recent analysis shows.

A study conducted by Yahtzee Craze, an online gaming site, looked at Google Trends to discover the most popular titles that appear alongside searches for "video games" to find which games are most Googled in each U.S. state, reported by Wealth of Geeks via the Associated Press last week.

Star Wars games are the most trending in the U.S., with seven states recording boosts in Google searches for the franchise, according to the study.

Specifically, the top search from residents in Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Colorado, West Virginia and North Dakota was "Star Wars Jedi." And in Massachusetts, it was "LEGO Star Wars," according to the study. Analysts say these trends could be linked to rumors that a popular character from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis, may get his own series on Disney+.

Nintendo's Mario games are the second most widely-searched games in America, trending in five states, followed by Pokémon and Marvel's Spider-Man, trending in four.

In Iowa, Madden NFL takes the lead as the most searched game. The football video game is also most popular in Vermont.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Making Big Change to Sunday Ticket TV Package

The NFL expects to select its new Sunday Ticket streaming partner by the fall. In a July 8 interview at the Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference in Idaho, Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC's Julia Boorstin, "I clearly believe we'll be moving to a streaming service. I think that's best for consumers at this stage."
NFL
The Verge

Roger Goodell tries to explain why the league is launching NFL Plus

The NFL is working on its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in an interview. Goodell didn’t specify exactly what content will be available on the service, which he called “NFL Plus,” but the league is aiming to launch it for the upcoming NFL season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy