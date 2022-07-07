ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Bishop Parker Foundation grant offers New College scholarships for Manatee County students

 3 days ago
The Bishop Parker Foundation recently awarded $159,000 to the New College Foundation to launch a scholarship program that offers academically qualified high school students from Manatee County and transfer students from State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota the opportunity to attend New College of Florida.

MaryAnne Young, vice president of advancement and executive director of New College Foundation, said the grant can have life-changing results.

“A first-rate education leads each individual’s mind to a better understanding of the world and who they are. Aside from personal growth, it also jumpstarts top career opportunities,” Young said. “Having a framework to follow and a mentor to guide you makes a world of difference for some students. ... I’m thrilled we can provide that help and am deeply grateful for the Bishop Parker Foundation’s support.”

The grant will provide direct scholarship support and a portion of the funds will also be used for student activities and engagement, internships, and support to assist student retention and success, in addition to helping further build a network of working partners.

“We continue to build relationships with public and private high schools in Manatee County,” said Declan Sheehy, director of philanthropy at New College. “That’s been our longstanding goal at the New College Foundation and we are grateful to the Bishop Parker Foundation for bringing it closer within our grasp.”

New College offers 45 undergraduate majors in liberal arts and sciences, a master’s degree program in applied data science, and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills. Visit ncf.edu. For more information about this grant or the New College Foundation, call 941-487-4800 or visit ncf.edu/foundation.

The mission of the Bishop Parker Foundation is to strengthen the Manatee County Community by providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the lives of individuals and animals. Visit bishopparkerfoundation.org.

Submitted by Marty Katz

