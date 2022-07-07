ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business newsmakers: Aerodyne’s Allen named an Entrepreneur of the Year

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
Aerodyne’s Allen named an Entrepreneur of the Year

Andrew Allen , owner and chief executive officer of Cape Canaveral-based Aerodyne Industries, was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Florida Award winner in a celebration held recently at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kbsbl_0gXUUiLI00

Allen now will be considered for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, which will be announced in November.

Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders who have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their employees and communities. Since its inception in 1986, Ernst & Young has celebrated entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world. The Florida program celebrates entrepreneurs from Florida and Puerto Rico.

More: Business newsmakers: Lyon named New Life Mission CEO

More: Business newsmakers: Launch Credit Union opening second Titusville branch

Aerodyne has employees in 10 states and supports eight NASA centers, including NASA’s Artemis program, which is bound for the moon and Mars.

“This prestigious honor is due to our most valuable asset, which is our people,” Allen said. “Our work is more than just a profession, it is our passion, and we are proud to have the opportunity to make history for mankind in all of our endeavors.”

Inc. 5000 magazine recognized Aerodyne as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Aerodyne was on the regional list of fastest-growing private companies in Florida.

Aerodyne also received the Department of Defense Nunn-Perry Award in 2020 for its mentor-protégé relationship with Jacobs in support of the Missile Defense Agency.

Aerodyne cites Allen’s inspirational leadership, compassionate policies and the company's above-market benefits that target employee well-being.  Allen said he believes that, by putting employees first, the numbers and objectives will fall into place.

“It is extremely fulfilling to be recognized as a successful entrepreneur when I have the opportunity to share it with such an outstanding team,” Allen said.

Giantonio named Office of Tourism deputy director

The Space Coast Office of Tourism recently hired a new deputy director, John Giantonio .

He has a nearly 30-year-long career in the tourism industry across the country in positions at city, county and state levels, half of which have been in Florida.

Giantonio has started three sports commissions for convention and visitors bureaus. Most recently, he has worked as interim director and director of sports and events at Visit Casper in Wyoming, and was responsible for developing and expanding the sports and outdoor recreation markets.

Giantonio also represented Wyoming on outdoor recreation committees and was instrumental in the development of the Confluence of States.

“If you want to be in the most competitive tourism market in the United States, Florida is where you want to be,” Giantonio said. “I believe the reason why Florida is consistently ranked as one of the best destinations in the world, is because it is, and each and every destination, constantly striving to be better. It’s good to be back home.”

Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said that "major events and the influx of sports to the area are a major component of tourism on the Space Coast that we plan to continue to foster and grow. John’s long career in tourism, especially with sports and events, is a major asset to our department.”

Giantonio has family and friends in Florida. He is a two-time honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy. In his spare time, he enjoys exercise and is an avid outdoorsman.

Hodge named VP of education at Junior Achievement

Candace Hodge recently was named vice president of education at Junior Achievement of the Space Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNTPz_0gXUUiLI00

Prior to her new role, Hodge was the organization’s education program manager. Hodge joined Junior Achievement of the Space Coast in March 2011.

Hodge, a Satellite High School graduate, received her bachelor’s degree in radio and television from the University of Central Florida in 1997, and her master’s of business administration from American InterContinental University.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

Its programs help prepare young people for the real world by showing them how to generate wealth and effectively manage it; how to create jobs which make their communities more robust; and how to apply entrepreneurial thinking to the workplace. Students put these lessons into action and learn the value of contributing to their communities.

JM Real Estate handles $15.4M office park sale

Senior broker associates Jewel McDonald and Joseph Poirier of JM Real Estate have announced the $15.4 million sale of Wickham Commons Office Park, a six-building office park located in the Suntree/Viera area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXw1t_0gXUUiLI00

The 9.34-acre asset was purchased by Apopka-based V3 Melbourne Office LLC.

Real Capital Solutions purchased the property in 2019, and selected JM Real Estate to provide property management and leasing services for the asset.

Poirier was assigned as the leasing agent for the office park, and executed lease transactions totaling nearly 26,000 square feet over the last three years, bringing the asset to 96% occupancy at the time of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZipX_0gXUUiLI00

Jill Cervini , JM’s lead property manager, oversaw the project management for the new tenant buildouts, along with handling the day-to-day operations of the complex.

“This was a complex transaction, with six separate buildings on individual parcels and 17 tenants,” Poirier said.

JM Real Estate is a full-service commercial property management, leasing, sales and investment acquisition company specializing in multi-tenant office, medical office, retail and industrial properties located in Brevard County.

For more information about JM Real Estate, contact Rob Solito at 321-242-2882 or go to www.JMRealEstate.com.

Bowers joins Dale Sorensen team in Indialantic

Alicia Bowers recently joined the Dale Sorensen Real Estate team in Brevard, based at the company’s Indialantic office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCBsB_0gXUUiLI00

“We are all very excited Alicia has decided to join our company, and look forward to many years of success for her,” said Gary Scenti , a managing broker for Dale Sorensen Real Estate Brevard. “She is a great addition to our team of professional associates in Brevard.”

A licensed Florida real estate agent, Bowers was born and raised in Brevard County.

Bowers is involved in several charities and organizations that benefit children and families, such as Toys for Tots and feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving. She and her husband have a total of nine children and five grandchildren.

In her free time, Bowers spending time with her family fishing, boating, hunting, traveling and enjoying Brevard’s beaches.

To contact Bowers, call 321-474-0326 or  321-723- 9990; or email her at abowers@sorensenrealestate.com. Her office is at 436 Fifth Ave., Indialantic.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Business newsmakers: Aerodyne’s Allen named an Entrepreneur of the Year

