ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Proposed 350-mile carbon capture pipeline would go through Johnson County. Here's what you need to know.

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

A sliver of northeastern Johnson County is included in the latest proposal for a carbon capture pipeline in Iowa after two much larger projects completely avoided the area.

A map of a proposed pipeline filed with the Iowa Utilities Board shows the main artery of the 350-mile project would extend from an Archer Daniels Midland Co. location in Cedar Rapids, cutting southeast through Johnson, Linn, Cedar, Clinton and Scott counties. A second lateral line would run north from Davenport to another ADM location in Clinton.

Wolf Carbon Solutions, based in Denver, is partnering with ADM on the proposed pipeline. The company announced in January that it intended to build a pipeline in Iowa. A news release from the compan ies said the pipeline will transport carbon dioxide from ADM’s ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids to be stored permanently underground at ADM’s already-operational sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

While the main line wouldn't go directly through Johnson County, the proposed route's 2-mile corridor does include the northeastern part of the county. Other pipeline proposals in Iowa have avoided running through Johnson County, where opposition is expected.

"This is an exciting opportunity for ADM to connect some of our largest processing facilities with our carbon capture capabilities, advancing our work to significantly reduce our CO2 emissions while delivering sustainable solutions for our customers," ADM president of carbohydrate solutions Chris Cuddy said in the release. "These efforts are core to our purpose, our culture and our growth, and we look forward to working with Wolf Carbon Solutions to finalize this agreement and further decarbonize our operations and our industry.”

Nick Noppinger at Wolf Carbon Solutions told the Press-Citizen in an email statement that the company's goal is to reach voluntary agreements through respectful and open discussions with all landowners along this proposed route. He said the proposed 2-mile corridor, with one mile on each side of a proposed center line, would enable them to cooperatively work with landowners to determine the best possible route.

“Wolf Carbon Solutions is committed to building and maintaining meaningful relationships with landowners," Noppinger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsZeb_0gXUUfh700

This pipeline is one of several proposed in the Midwest that would run through Iowa, drawing criticism from environmental groups and landowners amid fears that eminent domain will be used to take property for the construction of pipelines.

Other critics argue the pipelines don't do enough to lower carbon emissions and say Iowa should focus on transitioning the state's farming economy away from producing renewable fuel, and the corn and soybean crops needed to make it.

Three companies — Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and ADM-Wolf — want to build pipelines that run through Iowa that will be used to move carbon dioxide captured from ethanol, fertilizer and other agricultural industrial plants.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and other county governments and elected officials and also signaled strong opposition to these projects.

More: What we know about three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa

Company claims to push for carbon-neutrality, but critics questions eminent domain tactics and environmental impact

The 350-mile pipeline would include both a main line running west to east from Cedar Rapids into Illinois, and a lateral line running south to north from just north of Davenport to Clinton.

The company would use pressure to liquefy the carbon dioxide, and the pipelines would transport it and then inject it deep underground where it will be permanently sequestered. Summit Carbon plans to sequester carbon in North Dakota; Navigator CO2 and Wolf-ADM plan to do so in Illinois.

ADM and Wolf expect to transport 12 million tons of carbon dioxide a year.

The news release from Wolf-ADM states that ADM’s carbon capture and sequestration capabilities in Decatur have allowed it to safely and permanently store more than 3.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide 1½ miles underground and have paved the way for increased decarbonization of the company’s operations. The company announced plans to construct a zero-emissions power plant adjacent to the company’s Decatur corn complex, and wants to achieve the wheat milling industry’s first carbon-neutral footprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYdZ5_0gXUUfh700

The release said the pipeline would have significant spare capacity to serve other third-party customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley.

To build the pipeline, Wolf-ADM will either have to purchase land from many private property owners along the 350-mile route or acquire permission from the Iowa Utilities Board and county governments to use eminent domain to acquire the land, regardless or the support of private landowners.

While landowners can refuse to voluntarily give up their land for this type of project, Summit, Navigator and ADM-Wolf can ask the three-person Iowa Utilities Board to grant eminent domain powers if they're determined to serve a public purpose. That would force unwilling landowners to grant easements at fair market values.

Eminent domain is a power a government entity or its agent can use to take private property for public use while compensating landowners. In this case, if the board grants eminent domain powers, it would force unwilling landowners to sell ADM-Wolf the rights to build across their property.

The Des Moines Register reported that several experts are skeptical of the environmental impact of these pipelines, despite the White House saying that carbon sequestration projects likely will be needed to meet President Joe Biden's climate goal of net-zero emissions economywide by 2050.

The proposals have drawn bipartisan ire from politicians and became an issue prior to the primary elections , including for four of the six Republicans who ran for a Iowa House of Representatives seat, and others throughout the state. As recently as March, a large group of people opposing a pipeline project gathered in the Iowa Capitol .

Wolf-ADM is asking for several informational meetings to take place in September. The company could bypass the need to use eminent domain by reaching out to landowners along the proposed route and attempting to negotiate easements.

More: Iowa official asks Summit Carbon Solutions for more information about possible pipeline leaks, dangers

Johnson County Supervisors express opposition to carbon capture pipelines

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has already taken a strong stance against carbon capture pipelines, months before any route was officially proposed to run through the county.

The board sent two letters opposing the other two pipeline projects using eminent domain, even though they would not run through Johnson County.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Jon Green told the board about the Wolf-ADM project and said he would like to see the Supervisors send an additional letter stating the county's opposition. The rest of the board signaled its support for an additional letter.

Green, in April, speculated that such a pipeline would eventually make its way to Johnson County and suggested the board should put its "finger on the scale." The other Supervisors agreed and the letter was sent.

When The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported about this proposed pipeline Tuesday , Green tweeted his opposition to it running through Johnson County.

Michael Daly, a resident of Cedar Township in Johnson County, said at the April meeting that a potential pipeline could cut into his land. It is unclear if this proposal would

"My interest now is more urgent to find some solution," he said. "About the only thing we can do is object."

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said in April that eminent domain should be used for "the greater good and not for private enterprise or private profit, which is what this would be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGcTE_0gXUUfh700

The Linn County Supervisors also signed a letter in January opposing using eminent domain for pipelines.

Johnson County Board of Supervisors Executive Director Mike Hensch said in April that he wanted to remind the public that, even if eminent domain is exercised, objections from landowners will go to a county compensation commissions. Hensch is a member of the compensation commission and said he was not taking a position on the issue.

"Each county, in the compensation commissions, can refuse the amount of money that is being recommended. And the step beyond that is district court. We're years away," he said.

More: Advocacy group estimates carbon capture pipelines crossing Iowa will get $23 billion at public expense

Wolf-ADM requests public meetings in September

ADM-Wolf is proposing five public informational meetings in the counties that the pipeline would go through, and a sixth that would be virtual.

"Wolf is committed to transparent, two-way communication throughout this process and is enthusiastic about bringing the economic and environmental benefits of this carbon capture and storage project to Iowa," its letter read.

The letter said that once dates are confirmed, the company will make reservations for suitable locations in each county. Each location will have Wi-Fi capabilities and will be ADA-compliant.

The following dates were included for the public meetings. No locations have been determined yet.

  • Linn County on Sept.13 at noon
  • Johnson County on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
  • Cedar County on Sept. 14 at noon
  • Clinton County on Sept. 14  at 6 p.m.
  • Scott County on Sept. 15 at noon
  • A virtual meeting on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

More: Tech giants like renewable energy, but question cost of MidAmerican's $3.9 billion wind, solar plan

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Proposed 350-mile carbon capture pipeline would go through Johnson County. Here's what you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Five Iowa airports splitting $27 million in federal grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting $27 million in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting $20.4 million to expand its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Tree Killing Pest Found In Nearly Every Iowa County

(Kossuth County, IA) -- An ash-tree killing pest has now been found in all but 7 of Iowa's 99-counties. The latest Emerald ash borer detection is in Kossuth County, in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Emerald ash borer typically kills ash trees within two-to-four years. EAB...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
City
Carbon, IA
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Denver, IA
County
Johnson County, IA
point2homes.com

2350 C Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52402

Super cute starter home, ready for new owners! Hurry to see this nicely upgraded beauty in a great NE location, close proximity to Arthur Elementary school, restaurants, and downtown Cedar Rapids. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with nice counters & appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork, updated electrical box, newer furnace, woodburning fireplace, and a unique 3 seasons room off the living room. Immediate possession possible! Property to be sold As-Is, any inspections will be for the buyer's knowledge only.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County officials set public meeting to discuss village planning for Windham

A public meeting to begin the process of creating a village plan and setting a village boundary for Windham will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Renee’s Roadhouse on Black Diamond Road SW. County officials say area residents, property owners and any interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting to learn about the process, share ideas and ask questions. Light refreshments will be provided, and the kitchen will be open for additional food purchases.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Pipelines#Carbon Sequestration#Eminent Domain#Economy#Urban Construction#The Iowa Utilities Board#Adm#Wolf Carbon Solutions#The Compan Ies
K92.3

Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
iowa.media

Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
K92.3

I’m Getting A Little Too Close To the Number of Pets Iowans Can Have

According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Residents Will Not Have to Pay for Smouse House/Captains Table Demolition

At the July 5th City Council meeting, the council members unanimously approved a demolition permit application for the former Smouse House/ Captain’s Table. The demolition will not be finalized until it is supported by the National Register of Historic Places, which will have to be handled by the Elliott Realty Group, the property’s current owners.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have removed a semi truck that crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of I-380 early Wednesday morning. The crash blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road, for more than an hour. Emergency crews had a...
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cedar Rapids Pride Festival is Saturday

CR Pride will be holding the Pride Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 3rd Street SE will be closed for the event between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Additionally, a “No Parking/Tow Away” zone will be enforced...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

666
Followers
568
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy