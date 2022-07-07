ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the wires are saying about the Baker Mayfield trade

By John Williams
 3 days ago
Baker Mayfield is heading to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. Mayfield joins a quarterback room that includes Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, but looks like the presumptive starter for the Panthers in 2022.

To make the deal happen, Mayfield took a $3 million salary reduction and the Browns will pay $10.5 million of his 2022 salary.

It was a fantastic move for the Panthers who gave up very little in terms of compensation but receive a player that has played in 60 games in his NFL career and thrown for more than 14,000 yards. While his experience in Cleveland might have been a bit up and down, he’s still a veteran player that has playoff experience and the Panthers could use that.

There was some great reaction to the trade from around the NFL and from Sooners fans as well on social media. Here, let’s take a look at what PanthersWire, BrownsWire and TouchdownWire had to say about the trade that went down on Wednesday.

A Calculated Risk?

Jan. 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with FOX Sports sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The trade for Baker Mayfield provides more competition for the Panthers starting quarterback job. And as PanthersWire’s Anthony Rizzuti writes, is a low-risk, high-reward move for Carolina.

But what Mayfield certainly is, is a low-risk investment that possesses some medium-to-high risk rewards — craft Scott Fitterer has gotten quite adept to during his time in Carolina.

The timing was perfect for Baker Mayfield

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners former player Baker Mayfield speaks to the crowd as his statue is unveiled during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While it would have been better to be traded earlier, our own Ben Dackiw here at SoonersWire writes that getting traded with time before training camp was about as good as it could get for the former Sooners quarterback.

Getting traded with plenty of time before training camp was the ideal scenario for Mayfield. Now he gets to learn the playbook and get acquainted with his new surroundings before having to get back to work.

What kind of fit is it?

Nov. 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With the move, Baker Mayfield gets a fresh start with a new organization. With the Panthers uncertainty at quarterback, Mayfield has a chance to seize the starting role with his strong leadership qualities and his play on the field. However, over at TouchdownWire, Doug Farrar wonders if it’s the right fit for Mayfield.

That aside, how can Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo bring out the best in Mayfield — to make this trade the thunderous franchise win it should be? I have already written about how Mayfield’s talents can be optimized in a vacuum; I’m far less sure about this particular fit — and whether this is the right offense.

Looking at what his new offensive coordinator had to say when Mayfield was drafted

Dec. 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Baker Mayfield came into the NFL, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was then the head coach of the New York Giants and wasn’t so sure about Mayfield’s capabilities at the NFL level.

After the 2018 NFL draft, the New York Post conducted an interview with the former Giants head coach to gauge his feelings about the incoming quarterback class. When asked about Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, McAdoo wasn’t exactly in love. – Rizutti, PanthersWire

Did Cleveland lose the Baker Mayfield trade?

Sept. 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates his touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

BrownsWire’s Henry McKenna took a look at the compensation and the financials involved in the trade of Baker Mayfield.

The Browns, meanwhile, continue to look foolish for bungling their relationship with Mayfield in order to acquire Watson, entrenched in lawsuits. Cleveland can’t win this trade. There’s no scenario where they come out looking good. The Browns’ abysmal offseason has only gotten worse.

The Browns still have a vested interest in Mayfield's success

Nov. 4, 2018; Cleveland, Ohio; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shake hands after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Trades are complicated and determining who won or lost may not be decided for some time, but Jared Mueller of the BrownsWire argued that the Browns should be rooting for Mayfield’s success.

First, the trade includes a conditional pick coming to Cleveland from Carolina. Initial reports state that the conditions on the pick are based on Mayfield’s playing time. If he meets the criteria, the Browns will get a fourth round pick. If he doesn’t, the pick is in the fifth round. – Mueller, BrownsWire

Robby Anderson walks back thoughts on Baker Mayfield

Dec. 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When rumors first connected Baker Mayfield to Carolina, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson didn’t sound so keen on the idea. Since that time, however, Anderson reversed course and provided context to his reaction writes Anthony Rizzuti of PanthersWire.

Well, Anderson went back to social media today to clear up his stance on Mayfield. And as he said in mandatory minicamp, he was only trying to be a good teammate to his projected starting quarterback at the time — Sam Darnold.

