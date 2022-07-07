ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIHS: DRINK IN THE HISTORY SERIES CONTINUES

mybackyardnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrink in the History Series Continues with Industrious Spirit Company. Sample First Oyster Distilled Vodka in the USA while Learning about RI’s Oyster Heritage. (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) – Join the Rhode Island Historical Society and the Industrious Spirit Company, on Tuesday, July 19th at 6 pm for the continuation of Drink in...

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Bartender Havoc finds opportunity in soap, creates Beach Witch Bars

CUMBERLAND – New Cumberland resident Lizzie Havoc is example A of a person who took what the pandemic handed her and ran with it, shifting her bartending skills mixing ingredients to a new kind of product. Havoc is a one-woman operation cold-process soap maker. Her company, Beach Witch Bars,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
mybackyardnews.com

GRACE CHURCH NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

Grace Church in North Attleboro is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon on Friday, July 22nd. Each luncheon includes chips and dessert. Lobster is $18 and Chicken salad is $13. Place your order as soon as possible. Orders must be in by Wednesday July 20th. Order online...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isco
rinewstoday.com

Ohana Backyard BBQ Comedy Showcase – Great food; lots of laughs – Brendan Higgins

This past Tuesday night, a Standing Room Only crowd enjoyed a night of dining and Stand-Up Comedy at Ohana Backyard BBQ in Coventry. An impressive line up of talent took the stage including the host, Pat McLoud. The show also featured Aaron Leidecker, Tyler Hittner, Anthony “The Stuttering Comic” Brooks and crowd favorite, Doug Ouimette. The headliner for the evening was none other than John “The Italian Don Rickles” Perrotta. The group delivered a well-paced diverse show. The mix of young and veteran comedians kept the laughs coming from start to finish. I was impressed with the turn out, considering it was a Tuesday night in the middle of summer.
COVENTRY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PROVIDENCE FRINGE – THE WILBURY GROUP

July 17 – 30, 2022. Fringe Mayoral Candidate Forum on the Arts on July 25. PROVIDENCE, RI (July 7, 2022) – The full schedule of events have been announced for FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence: July 17 – 30, 2022. Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Liquor#Oysters#Food Drink#Ornamental Gin
northprovidenceri.gov

2022 North Providence Summer Concert Series

MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Free Canoe Rides on the Woonasquatucket River - Thursdays, 4:00-6:00 in July & August

Providence – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again excited to offer free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4:00-6:00 throughout July and August. Meet at the Fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo Street, Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome! The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where you will likely see painted turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this surprisingly peaceful stretch of the river.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPRI 12 News

Recall Roundup: Hammock chairs, chests, cookies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —Earlier this week, packages of Favorite Day cookies were recalled because they may contain the wrong cookies which could be hazardous to someone with an allergy. Here are two other recalls to know about: About 786,000 swinging hammock chairs made by ShelterLogic Group are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory in place for lake in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advised people to stay away from a lake in Providence. RIDOH and the DEM announced Friday that Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park has blue-green algae blooms. “Blue-green algae can produce...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy