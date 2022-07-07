Missouri lawmakers tackle illegal immigration

PERRYVILLE, Missouri: As allegations of domestic abuse against the already scandal-ridden GOP front runner Eric Greitens roil the Republican field, things are looking up for Democrats in Missouri's wild race for the U.S. Senate. That includes Lucas Kunce, a 39-year-old square-jawed war veteran with progressive views and a folksy manner, who wasted no time on a recent campaign tour insisting to skeptical crowds that, yes, against all odds in this deeply red state, he really can win—first, the Democratic nomination in Missouri's August 2 primary and then in the general election on November 8.

