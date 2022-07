FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova woman was identified as the person killed in a crash in Folsom on the evening of July 4. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Delia Latu, 27. Latu was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed eastbound on Folsom Boulevard when she hit a pillar under the Highway 50 bridge, the California Highway Patrol said. No other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Folsom Boulevard was closed in both directions between the Highway 50 on- and off-ramps.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO