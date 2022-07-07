ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Obituary & Services: Frances Ione Wolf

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, the oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Audio: New Postmaster assigned to post office in Trenton

The Trenton Post Office has a new postmaster. Brandon Sorrentino’s first day in the position was June 18th. He says he started with the United States Postal Service as a city carrier in Saint Joseph in 2014. He was promoted to supervisor in Saint Joseph a couple of years later.
TRENTON, MO
Y101

Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
KIRKSVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri teens injured after SUV accident

NODAWAY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old boy from Stanberry was eastbound on U.S. 136 one mile east of Conception Junction. The vehicle began to travel off...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Mickey Josephine Cox

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects, and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Williams

Carole Jean Williams, 78, Maryville, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born on March 6, 1944, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of Melvin Cecil “Bud” and Mary Eleanor (Kennedy) Shubert. They preceded her in death.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin receives downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection

Gallatin has been selected in a competitive application process to participate in a cost-sharing Community Empowerment Grant that provides training, mentoring, and technical services to revitalization programs in Missouri’s historic commercial districts. The grant is provided by Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. MMSC staff will visit with Gallatin’s community...
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Odessa, Missouri, residents deal with long-lasting power outage

Swim instructor gives tips on how to keep kids safe in the water. The 500,000-gallon pool gets to 4.5 feet at its deepest, but it takes just one inch of water for something like this to happen. KCPD looks for vehicle after 11-year-old is seriously injured in Fourth of July...
ODESSA, MO
kttn.com

“Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest canceled

The “Swine in the Vine” BBQ Contest has been canceled at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. Organizer Carl McBee says the cancellation was due to lower-than-expected entries. The event was originally scheduled to be July 8th through 10th. Organizers plan to reschedule Swine in the Vine at...
TRENTON, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMBC.com

Odessa residents tough out scorching heat amid extended power blackout

ODESSA, Mo. — East of Kansas City, it's been a long day for people in Odessa, Missouri. They are without power and have been since very early morning Wednesday. There is no good time to be without power, but a summer heatwave might be near the top of the list as one of the worst times for a blackout.
ODESSA, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

