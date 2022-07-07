Charges pending after a JCMO sexual assault arrest

Camden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing for a month. 36 – year old Tanner Elmore was last seen at the Camdenton Wal Mart on June 7th. Deputies say he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup. They don’t say if they believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.
A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
What’s it going to take for Jefferson City’s Council to approve a pay raise for city government employees? Fourth Ward Councilman Ron Fitzwater questions how the city budget could sustain an annual 5 – percent pay hike …. Councilmen did not vote on the issue this week....
Comments / 0