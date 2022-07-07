AREA HAPPENINGS: Three Baers bring '80s hit to Orrville; Jake Friel is in Doylestown

The Three Baers concert, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Rehm Gazebo, lower Orr Park, 400 N. Elm St., Orrville. from 7-9 p.m. Brothers David (electric guitar) and Jaren Baer (drums), alongside their cousin, Asher (bass guitar), and singer Luke Skaggs perform '80’s style rock-and-roll. There will be a food truck, beverages and ice cream. In case of rain the concert will be at Orrville High School, 815 N. Ella St. For more information, call Jeanne at 330-684-5001.

Jake Friel Band, 7-9 p.m., Friday, downtown Doylestown; event of the Summer Concert Series. There will be a food truck. Call 330-658-2181 for more information.

"Clue," murder mystery dinner, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Berlin Park, by Holmes Center for the Arts and local actors. “Clue” will be performed as part of the Art Under the Stars series. The park and food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. take lawn chairs. Tickets are available at Holmescenterforthearts.org .

The Wayne County Historical Society Summer Community Band Concerts , 7 p.m. July 14 and 20; Randy Claes directing. On Thursday, July 14 the band will perform in Downtown Wooster on North Market Street. On Wednesday, July 20, the performance will be at Sonnenberg Village, Kidron.

Hot Blooded, Foreigner Tribute Band, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 15, downtown Doylestown. Part of the Summer Concert Series. There will be a food truck. For more information call 330-658-2181 or email victoria@brightdsl.net.

Massillon Museum Island Party, 6 p.m., Friday, July 15. The event is a carefree evening under the stars in downtown Massillon with music and food. The family-friendly evening is free. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage service will begin about 6 p.m. and reggae music will fill the air 7:30-11 p.m.

CRUISIN’ in the ‘Ville, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., Smithville. Donations will be accepted at registration, and the first 20 checked in vehicles will receive a plaque. Awards will be given to the Single People’s Choice Award and Judge Awards for the Best Vehicles in the categories: pre-30s, 40s and 50s, 60s and 70s, 80s+. All makes, models and years are welcome. All money raised will benefit missions. For more information, call 330-669-2371 or email smithvilleum@gmail.com.

The Wayne County Historical Society’s eight-building campus is open every Saturday, with tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; free for those under 14. Special exhibits include “Votes for Women!”, “Apron Strings” and “A Season of Quilts: Spring.” The historical society is located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink Street just north of Bowman. For more information visit waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

Goodwill Golf Classic , 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, Wooster Country Club; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $500 per team or $135 for an individual. Proceeds will be used to support Goodwill’s employment and education programs throughout Wayne and Holmes counties. Register at www.goodwillconnect.org/golfclassic . Sponsorships are available. For more information, 330-287-5053 or email ahart@goodwillconnect.org.

Northern Ohio Railway Museum, 5515 Buffham Road, Seville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting) ride an historic 1914 trolley car, Shaker Heights Rapid Transit car 12, on the museum’s demonstration railroad. Trolley rides are scheduled every hour on the hour 11 a.m.-3 pm. Adult and teen tickets are $4; children ages 6-12, $2; and ages 5 and younger, free. For more information, visit www.northernohiorailwaymuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: AREA HAPPENINGS: Three Baers bring '80s hit to Orrville; Jake Friel is in Doylestown