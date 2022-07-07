ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

AREA HAPPENINGS: Three Baers bring '80s hit to Orrville; Jake Friel is in Doylestown

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

The Three Baers concert, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Rehm Gazebo, lower Orr Park, 400 N. Elm St., Orrville. from 7-9 p.m. Brothers David (electric guitar) and Jaren Baer (drums), alongside their cousin, Asher (bass guitar), and singer Luke Skaggs perform '80’s style rock-and-roll. There will be a food truck, beverages and ice cream. In case of rain the concert will be at Orrville High School, 815 N. Ella St. For more information, call Jeanne at 330-684-5001.

Jake Friel Band, 7-9 p.m., Friday, downtown Doylestown; event of the Summer Concert Series. There will be a food truck. Call 330-658-2181 for more information.

"Clue," murder mystery dinner, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Berlin Park, by Holmes Center for the Arts and local actors. “Clue” will be performed as part of the Art Under the Stars series. The park and food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. take lawn chairs. Tickets are available at Holmescenterforthearts.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP7fO_0gXUSxPN00

The Wayne County Historical Society Summer Community Band Concerts , 7 p.m. July 14 and 20; Randy Claes directing. On Thursday, July 14 the band will perform in Downtown Wooster on North Market Street. On Wednesday, July 20, the performance will be at Sonnenberg Village, Kidron.

Hot Blooded, Foreigner Tribute Band, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 15, downtown Doylestown. Part of the Summer Concert Series. There will be a food truck. For more information call 330-658-2181 or email victoria@brightdsl.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdYFj_0gXUSxPN00

Massillon Museum Island Party, 6 p.m., Friday, July 15. The event is a carefree evening under the stars in downtown Massillon with music and food. The family-friendly evening is free. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage service will begin about 6 p.m. and reggae music will fill the air 7:30-11 p.m.

CRUISIN’ in the ‘Ville, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., Smithville. Donations will be accepted at registration, and the first 20 checked in vehicles will receive a plaque. Awards will be given to the Single People’s Choice Award and Judge Awards for the Best Vehicles in the categories: pre-30s, 40s and 50s, 60s and 70s, 80s+. All makes, models and years are welcome. All money raised will benefit missions. For more information, call 330-669-2371 or email smithvilleum@gmail.com.

The Wayne County Historical Society’s eight-building campus is open every Saturday, with tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; free for those under 14. Special exhibits include “Votes for Women!”, “Apron Strings” and “A Season of Quilts: Spring.” The historical society is located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink Street just north of Bowman. For more information visit waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

Goodwill Golf Classic , 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, Wooster Country Club; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $500 per team or $135 for an individual. Proceeds will be used to support Goodwill’s employment and education programs throughout Wayne and Holmes counties. Register at www.goodwillconnect.org/golfclassic . Sponsorships are available. For more information, 330-287-5053 or email ahart@goodwillconnect.org.

Northern Ohio Railway Museum, 5515 Buffham Road, Seville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting) ride an historic 1914 trolley car, Shaker Heights Rapid Transit car 12, on the museum’s demonstration railroad. Trolley rides are scheduled every hour on the hour 11 a.m.-3 pm. Adult and teen tickets are $4; children ages 6-12, $2; and ages 5 and younger, free. For more information, visit www.northernohiorailwaymuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: AREA HAPPENINGS: Three Baers bring '80s hit to Orrville; Jake Friel is in Doylestown

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Shelby Bicycle Days highlighted by annual parade

SHELBY – Main Street was lined with people of all ages eager to watch the Shelby Bicycle Days parade on Saturday. The summer tradition brought out old pros and newcomers alike to watch bicycles, businesses and community members make their way down the road. Shelby Bicycle Days Parade Photo...
SHELBY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrville, OH
County
Holmes County, OH
City
Smithville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Kidron, OH
City
Doylestown, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Massillon, OH
Knox Pages

Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Trinity United Methodist Church welcomes pastor Paul Turner

MANSFIELD -- Reverend Paul Turner is continuing his journey in ministry as the new pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church. Turner replaces Reverend Mike Mack, who served the church for the past three years. As the new pastor of the “friendly church in the woods,” Turner hopes looks forward to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma, beware - Twinsburg’s experience shows golf course clubhouses are money pits

Concerning the $4 million Cuyahoga County Council members are considering giving Parma for a new golf course clubhouse and community center: They might want to call residents of Twinsburg to see how well the city-owned multimillion-dollar Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse/restaurant/event center has been going for them since it was built. The golf course clubhouse facility has never been profitable and is supplemented by the city’s general fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly.
PARMA, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County Pistons and Props draws car, plane enthusiasts

Lorain County Pistons and Props hosted by the Lorain County Visitors Bureau and Discover Aviation took flight on Saturday at the Lorain County Airport. The event drew both car and plane enthusiasts alike. According to Garry Gibbs with the Lorain County Visitors Bureau, an estimated 1,200 people showed up for...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
cleveland19.com

1 arrested after accidental shooting in Cuyahoga Falls, police say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers arrested a man Friday afternoon after a disabled victim he was caring for accidentally shot himself. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Anderson Road, according to a police news release shared to Facebook by a city councilperson.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae Music#Food Truck#Art#Orrville High School
wtuz.com

Dover Steam Show Returns Next Month

Nick McWilliams reporting – The yearly staple for enthusiasts of trucks, tractors, and equipment returns to the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds next month. The Dover Steam Show, presented by the Tuscarawas Valley Pioneer Power Association, is back for its 58th year from August 19th through the 21st. This year, a...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ashlandsource.com

Downtown Perk announces change in ownership

ASHLAND — Downtown Perk, a Main Street coffee shop and café, will soon have new owners, current owner Lisa Zeno Lee announced in a recent Facebook post. "After 14 years the time has come for the torch to be passed. The outpouring of support and encouragement over the last several years during difficult challenges was so needed and so appreciated; Thank You!" Zeno Lee wrote.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County ranks 77th nationally for health

MEDINA, Ohio -- According to U.S. News and World Report, Medina County is the 77th healthiest county in the United States. The leadership of Krista Wasowski is largely responsible for that success. In a recent study published by U.S. News & World Report, Medina County was ranked the highest of...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy