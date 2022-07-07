4 vie for Benton County Auditor-Treasurer position in upcoming Aug. 9 primary election

FOLEY ― Three people are challenging incumbent Benton County Auditor-Treasurer Nadean Inman in this year's primary election. Minnesota's primary election is on Aug. 9 and the top two candidates will advance to the general election. You can vote absentee until Aug. 8.

In May Benton County filed a lawsuit against Inman, challenging her right to hold office following allegations that she lived outside the county for about a year and a half. Under Minnesota law, a candidate for office must be a resident of the district where they seek election at least 30 days before the general election.

Inman has denied the allegations and told the St. Cloud Times last month only the court can make a determination on the allegations against her. Inman said since she has worked in the auditor-treasurer office for over eight years, she has not been permitted to do all of her statutory job functions and filed a counterclaim to the county lawsuit earlier this month, alleging civil conspiracy against her.

The auditor-treasurer serves a four-year term and is in charge of tax administration, collecting all county funds owed to the county and is responsible for all election duties in the county, among other roles.

Heather Bondhus

Heather Bondhus, 44, has worked in the Benton County Auditor-Treasurer office for over a decade and is currently the deputy auditor senior and serves as the election lead working under the auditor-treasurer. She calculates the property taxes, various property tax reports, assists with land transfers and handles the delinquent property tax process. Prior to her time as deputy auditor senior, she worked as a revenue tax specialist with the Minnesota Department of Revenue for over six and a half years.

Bondhus currently lives in Princeton and is planning to move to Benton County before election day. Working as auditor-treasurer has been a career goal of hers, and Bondhus said she's gotten to the point where she has enough experience to do the job well.

If she's elected, Bondhus said she'd like to work on improving customer service in the county offices, improve department collaboration, add more voting locations for absentee voters — especially for the upcoming presidential election — and possibly extending hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles so people can get assistance if they work during the day.

"I am very resilient. I think on my feet. I think I'm pretty intelligent. I think all of my job experience dealing with property taxes and dealing with elections brings a lot to the table," she said. "I feel that the auditor-treasurer position would be a very difficult position for someone to come in and hold if they didn't have prior experience. I also have a four-year accounting degree from Iowa State University. So even though I have not been handling a lot of the treasurer side of the duties, I do have a background from my degree in that area."

Sean Gitch

Sean Gitch, 44, has been a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy for over 15 years, and this is his first time running for office. He has a financial management background and, while working in the Air Force in the early 2000s, performed audits on military travel and housing documents, recouping over $50,000 in fraudulent payments.

"Although that's not directly auditor's office experience, I think a lot of that financial experience background would be beneficial to the position. And of course, when you're talking about the military and the budget of the Air Force or military bases, you're talking about a significant amount of money," Gitch said.

Gitch moved to Minnesota from Kentucky for the state's criminal justice programs and has lived in Benton County for a little over 15 years. Gitch said he's been looking to get back into the finance world and when he began looking into what the auditor-treasurer does he realized he could do the job, "if the residents give me the chance."

"I think it's important that whoever is serving in office, that we have integrity first. And to me integrity means doing the right thing when no one's looking. And I think if you combine just my experience of being objective, fair and transparent in my duties in law enforcement and bring my different experiences to the office, I think that would be beneficial for current employees and for residents in Benton County," he said. "With that financial background and my willingness to learn and take on new challenges, continue to be educated ― I think that with the trust that comes with a position of law enforcement and the support that I know Benton County residents give us, I think it would be really good change for the office."

Gitch said voters have been telling him it's important to them he lives in the county.

"It seems to be very important to them to know that their next auditor-treasurer, or any elected official in our county, is someone who's living next to them, goes to the same gyms, pays the same property taxes, home prices, and rent amount, and that the person overseeing our elections is someone who's going to be transparent and won't leave them with unanswered questions," he said.

Nadean Inman

Inman has been Benton County's Auditor-Treasurer since September 2017 and was assistant to the previous auditor-treasurer for about four years. She declined to provide her age and birthdate.

"I believe that experience matters in this position. And so that's why I've decided to re-run. I love my job. And it's a great department to work in," she said. "I also believe in transparency. And since my role in the office, I have not been permitted to do all of my statutory job functions [by the county administrator]. I'm willing to go the extra mile and ask hard questions. And that doesn't make me the most popular person. So there's more to all of this than just my residency issue. Not being permitted to do my statutory functions, in my opinion, is not the correct way to run the county."

Inman said the news media hasn't been reporting accurately on her residency allegations, which is why she did not make a public comment prior to now.

"[I'm] looking forward to serving another four years for Benton County and still continuing to ask hard questions. That's my job as the auditor, to ask those questions. And if I wasn't asking them I certainly wouldn't be doing my job," she said. "Sometimes a part of doing my job is not always comfortable. You're gonna ruffle feathers when you ask hard questions. But again, that comes with the territory of the job and part of being an auditor is to audit things and keep an eye on what's going on with the county's financials."

Christine Scherbing

Christine Scherbing, 43, said she's lived in Benton County her whole life, growing up on a dairy farm in St. George Township. She owns and operates Joy Salon, LLC, has been the elected St. George Township clerk for over 10 years and is the head election judge in the township. Scherbing also worked in the auditor-treasurer office in 2020 during the presidential election, assisting with mail-in ballots.

"I'm planning to run because I think we need to bring back some homegrown values to the county and the current situation that's going on needs to be handled in a better way. Being a lifetime resident is important, I think, in a county official position," she said. "I've worked in in the election process for over 10 years now so I think that's an important part of the auditor-treasurer."

Scherbing said ensuring the election process is accurate and transparent, as well as having open communication between the auditor-treasurer and the county board "is really essential for running a successful county."

"When we sign the affidavit of candidacy, it is clear what the requirements are to run for the office. And I believe that we need to preserve the integrity of that process and the officials that manage it," she said. "Accountability needs to be held on all levels of government, not just local, but we need to ensure that the county officials are trustworthy and honest."

Scherbing has been on the board of the Benton County Broadband Committee for over a year and was treasurer for United For Kids for 11 years, an organization that worked to get levies passed to support the Foley school district.

