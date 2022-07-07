ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Letters: Faithful 91-year-old priest among those ousted from residence. Bishop out of step.

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f63PW_0gXUSgeG00

We've been barricaded from our faith

The Paulist priests were told to leave the St. Thomas More Newman Center by July 31 and have been told to vacate their residence by Aug. 31.

This includes Father Vinny McKiernan , a 91-year-old priest who has served the center since the early 1990s.

More: Jardy: All no longer feel welcomed at LGBTQ-friendly parish. Bishop 'shutting that all down'

This directive is from the new bishop of Columbus who was installed on May 31 , at an elaborate, exclusive, ticketed event  at St. Paul in Westerville. The day of the ceremony, my grandson and I were carrying a bag of food for the poor.

More: 'God's plan': Fernandes takes over Columbus Diocese with ceremony at Westerville parish

We were denied entry to the church, as there were barricades placed at each entrance to the parking lot.

I ask in whose name does a young bishop, in office since May 31 , exclude an old woman and child — carrying food for the poor — from the church?

In whose name does he tell three young priests to leave and an elderly man to find another place to live?

This business with the barricades cannot be the future of our church if it is to thrive as the Lord intended.

This is not what I teach my grandson, Cooper, about our faith.

Patricia D. Balassone, Westerville

Bishop Fernandes must experience the Newman Center

As a parishioner of the St. Thomas More Newman Center for 26 years, I’m writing to explain my view of the proposed changes in leadership.

More: Ohio State's Catholic student ministry to get new leadership at Newman Center

We moved to Columbus in 1996 so that I could obtain a Ph.D. at The Ohio State University.

We initially visited several churches before realizing that the OSU Newman Center would be the perfect place.

Father Vinny McKiernan celebrated Mass that first visit, and has since been moved by all the Paulists’ homilies. Our packed seats attest to the value we resident parishioners and our student population put on the Paulists. The spirit and vibrancy of the Mass with the Paulists bring an incredible, unique sense of the presence of the Holy Spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398eIL_0gXUSgeG00

More: 'Here I am, Lord': Next Catholic bishop of Columbus felt call to priesthood early

I invite you, Bishop Earl Fernandes, to please celebrate Mass with us to experience for yourself the uniqueness that is the Newman Center as led by our Paulist priests.

Further, I beg of you to prayerfully reconsider allowing the Paulists to remain in leadership at Newman.

Our world desperately needs this special home for the students of Ohio State University to experience the love of God, of faith and of one another.

Dr. Angela Beumer Johnson, Hilliard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLJyx_0gXUSgeG00

More: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Iframe embed code:

New bishop 'out of step'

Praise greeted Bishop Earl Fernandes' coming as Catholic bishop of Columbus. Now I am having second thoughts.

Last week, Bishop Fernandes abruptly expelled the Paulist Fathers from their OSU campus ministry. The Paulists had faithfully served students since the 1960s. No scandals , and nothing in their ministry was inconsistent with core Catholic beliefs. They brought only the Gospel to many people, myself included.

More: 5 things to know: Columbus Catholic bishop-elect Earl Fernandes

Bishop Fernandes ' action contradicted the diocese's stated intention of "spreading the joy of the Gospel in central Ohio." Instead, it has brought pain, suffering, and confusion to many faithful Catholic people.

More: Photos: Newman Center learns of new Catholic leadership

In his moves, Bishop Fernandes seems out of step in living the Gospel he professes to teach and live by.

Robert Kohan, Columbus

Will Clarence Thomas overturn interracial marriage?

All of the letters to the editor appearing in the Sunday, July 3, Dispatch were thoughtful, well-written opinions giving the reader much to think about.

More: Letters: Court gave babies, adoptive parents win in abortion ruling. It is not that simple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cqAr_0gXUSgeG00

I'm just wondering, since the Supreme Court wants to take us back to the “good ol' days,” how will Justice Clarence Thomas vote when it comes to making interracial marriage illegal again?

Deborah M. Manofsky, Columbus

After birth, we are 'cannon fodder'

My mind is reeling at the smarmy hypocrisy of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, flying the flags at half-mast for more innocent lives destroyed by "legal" assault rifles by "legal" purchasers in Illinois.

More: Gov. Mike DeWine signs law eliminating requirement for conceal carry gun permits

Any unhinged person can carry a gun with no license and no training in Ohio , with a knife or switchblade thrown in for good measure, thanks to his spineless kowtowing to the NRA powers that be in our gerrymandered legislature.

More: Hamlar: Right to life vs. right to live: Banning weapons, not abortion, saves kids' lives.

For shame, Mike. Where is the right to life ? Oh, I understand, it's only for the unborn, not for the actual people that are living and breathing right now! After birth, cannon fodder.

Miriam Utter, Worthington

'US semiconductor industry cannot wait'

The June 25 article, " Intel pushes Congress to pass $52B in aid ," is much more than symbolic, as this article identifies it, and instead represents the real loss semiconductor companies face when manufacturing in the U.S. without federal incentives .

It currently costs 25-50% more to build and maintain a fab in the U.S. than it does overseas, due primarily to the incentives global competitors offer.

More: CHIPS Act would 'unleash the power' of manufacturing industry in Ohio |Opinion

The global demand for semiconductors is only growing, and our economic prosperity, tech leadership and national security are dependent on a strong domestic semiconductor supply chain .

Congress needs to act now to pass competitiveness legislation that includes both CHIPS Act funding and a Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act investment tax credit for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and design.

More: Commerce Secretary warns that delays on semiconductor aid could limit Intel's Ohio project

Fortifying the U.S. semiconductor industry cannot wait, and I urge Congress to act quickly to ensure America’s future.

John Neuffer, Semiconductor Industry Association CEO and President, Washington, DC

Let's save more than food

When it enters a landfill, food waste creates enormous amounts of smelly methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas that accelerates global warming.

Each day, more than 1 million pounds of food enters the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill, the biggest component of trash by weight, according to the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio .

More: Gahanna launches food-waste composting partnership with GoZERO, SWACO

Each of us can shrink our personal carbon footprint by reducing, reusing, rescuing, and recycling household food waste . We are fortunate that there are efforts underway by several proactive communities to recycle food waste through the establishment of food waste drop off locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsKqv_0gXUSgeG00

These communities include Gahanna , Grandview Heights, Hilliard, Upper Arlington , Westerville , Whitehall, and Worthington. Bexley has gone a step further by implementing a curbside pick-up program for food waste. There are also local private companies that will collect food waste for a fee and process it to create nutrient-rich compost.

More: New Albany launches composting initiative with GoZERO for food waste

The Save More Than Food website ( www.SaveMoreThanFood.org ) managed by the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio offers tools for teachers and other residents who want to learn how they can address the problems and opportunities created by food waste.

If you are looking for a way to help the environment, reducing food waste is a great place to start.

Brian Will, Grandview Heights

Children attend school with fear

It is heartbreaking to see where our legislators (both Ohio and national) stand on "sensible gun control" laws. They cry “ the Second Amendment ” – don’t take away our “freedom to bear arms.” The Founding Fathers did not envision these types of weapons when they framed the Constitution.

More: Column: Commissioners in some Ohio counties have misplaced priorities: guns

Meanwhile, our “freedoms” and rights are disappearing. We are not free to go to the grocery store , church , doctor’s office, gas station, mall , recreation center , theater , concert, and a Fourth of July parade without wondering if there is a real possibility that someone might come in with an AR-15 (or some other high-powered gun) and spray people with bullets, maiming or killing them.

More: Column: The Second Amendment right to bear arms is not absolute

Our children do not have the “freedom” to go to school without fear . The children who have died by gunfire did not have the “freedom” to grow up and live their lives. The students, who experienced these school shootings, have been traumatized.

Are people okay with this? I guess the important thing is people can still have their guns, without permits, proper training , solid background checks , waiting period, etc.

We need legislators who value children and the people they represent. Consider where your legislators stand and where they get their funding (like the NRA) in the upcoming elections!

Debra Britton, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Faithful 91-year-old priest among those ousted from residence. Bishop out of step.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Larger wants to bring common sense to Columbus

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
NEW BREMEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Westerville, OH
Society
State
Illinois State
City
Westerville, OH
City
Bexley, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Hilliard, OH
City
Whitehall, OH
WDTN

Feces sent inside letters to Ohio Republican senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney. All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients. There is no clear motive at this time, according to investigators. “The […]
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
MARION, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Interim CEO named for OSU James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
wosu.org

Hilliard City Schools recognizes Eid al-Fitr as an official holiday

The Hilliard City Schools Board of Education has unanimously voted to recognize the Muslim Holiday Eid al-Fitr on the school calendar. The district will give all students the day off. The holiday is celebrated after Ramadan, a month of fasting, worship, and good deeds. Earlier this year, a group of...
HILLIARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Priests#Second Amendment#Food Waste#Columbus Diocese#The Newman Center
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Newark woman sentenced for stealing Social Security and pension funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cindy S. Hardway stole more than $250,000 over 15 years by continuing to claim her father’s pension and Social Security benefits after he passed away. The 62-year-old Newark woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court here today to pay restitution of $254,115.74, serve six months in federal prison, and spend three years under supervised release.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Religion
cityscenecolumbus.com

Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday. The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.
WESTERVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy