ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American News

NWS confirms another South Dakota derecho as storms include 4-inch hail near Timber Lake

By Scott Waltman, Alexandra Hardle and Shelly Conlon, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TM5Yk_0gXUSflX00

A year of weird weather continues across South Dakota.

The state saw significant hail and winds during storms on earlier this week, said Travis Tarver with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.

That's been the norm though spring and into summer.

The NWS confirmed that Tuesday's storms that rolled across much of the state qualified as a derecho.

"By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho," according to the NWS.

Grapefruit-sized hail in Timber Lake area

Hail roughly 4 inches in diameter was reported just north of Timber Lake in Dewey County, Tarver said. That's about the size of a grapefruit. Though Tarver said he has seen hail that size before, it's not common.

A 91 mph wind gust was reported about 4 miles north of Agar in Sully County, said Tarver. The region largely saw wind gusts between 70 and 90 mph, with a handful of 80 mph wind gusts reported in Hand County.

There were also reports of a roof being blown off of a home in Highmore as well as tree damage in Miller.

In Corson County west of the Missouri River, there was extensive damage to an outdoor storage building, said Megan Mulford, a meteorologist in the Aberdeen NWS office. And there were uprooted trees and a damaged grain bin in Dewey County, she said. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Harding County.

Although tornado warnings for Hand and Hyde counties were issued Tuesday, there have not been any confirmed tornadoes, Tarver said.

Northeastern South Dakota was spared the worst of it, though there was plenty of thunder and lightning in the Aberdeen area Tuesday morning and a splash of rain in Watertown. High winds generally skirted the region.

Rainfall totals reported to the NWS in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Wednesday follow:

  • Pierre: 1.92 inches
  • Harold: 1.91 inches
  • Gettysburg: 1.85 inches
  • Onida: 1.63 inches
  • 0.83 inch
  • Watertown: 0.16 inch
  • Aberdeen: 0.06 inch

Those totals are in addition to Sunday night's rainfall. Aberdeen received a July 3 record 2.11 inches, and there was a report of 4.35 inches in the Columbia area.

Many eastern South Dakota towns have seen more rainfall than normal

Many towns across the region have had plenty of extra moisture this spring, leading to flooding along the James River and wet fields for farmers. But that doesn't apply to every community. Watertown, Hayti, Roscoe, Summit, Turton and Wilmot are among the towns that had had below-average precipitation in 2022.

But Aberdeen, Bowdle, Eureka, Faulkton, Ipswich, Milbank, Mobridge, Pollock and Sisseton are well ahead of pace.

A list of precipitation totals this year through Thursday evening compared to NWS historical norms follows.

  • Aberdeen: 16.04 inches compared to an average of 11.71 inches.
  • Watertown: 11.56 compared to 11.69.
  • Bowdle: 12.6 compared to 10.93.
  • Castlewood: 11.23 compared to 12.3.
  • Clark: 12.48 compared to 12.19.
  • Columbia: 13.21 compared to 11.32.
  • Eureka: 11.69 compared to 10.98.
  • Faulkton: 14.17 compared to 11.92.
  • Ipswich: 14.81 compared to 10.66.
  • Hayti: 10.45 compared to 11.79.
  • Milbank: 14.13 compared to 12.66.
  • Mobridge: 10.94 compared to 9.79.
  • Pollock: 12.82 compared to 9.44.
  • Roscoe: 11.46 compared to 11.53.
  • Roy Lake: 12.52 compared to 12.59.
  • Selby: 10.29 compared to 10.22.
  • Sisseton: 12.81 compared to 11.53.
  • Summit: 8.52 compared to 12.63.
  • Turton: 9.49 compared to 12.88.
  • Victor: 14.52 compared to 13.05.
  • Webster: 12.3 compared to 13.08.
  • Wilmot: 11.6 compared to 12.57
  • Browns Valley, Minn.: 13.34 compared to 12.94.
  • Ortonville, Minn: 10.03 compared to 12.66.
  • Wheaton, Minn.: 15.04 compared to 12.79.

The southeastern and central parts of the state saw the worst of Tuesday's storms. A peak gust of 96 mph was recorded in Huron, and there was a 99 mph gust near Howard, according to the NWS. Wind gusts reached 80 mph at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, causing considerable tree damage, downing power lines and leaving some 30,000 customers without electricity.

The skies in the Sioux Falls area turned an eerie green before the storms hit. Green skies often come with severe weather, but that doesn't mean there will be tornadoes and there isn’t a direct correlation between the two, according to AccuWeather.

A previous derecho swept across eastern South Dakota on May 12. The NWS confirmed 16 tornadoes in that storm, which badly damaged the school in Castlewood. Those storms led to a presidential disaster declaration, making Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery funds available. Tuesday's system wasn't nearly as severe.

Aberdeen, Watertown forecast

More moisture could come this week, if the forecast holds.

In Aberdeen, there's a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. And the weekend will be hot with projected highs of 86 on Friday, 92 Saturday and 90 Sunday, according to the NWS.

For Watertown, the weather will be much the same, with a 20% chance of rain Friday night and a 30% chance on Saturday night. The forecast calls for highs of 85 on Friday, 89 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
wsfltv.com

Severe weather causes sky to turn green in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The sky in one South Dakota city turned an ominous color earlier this week. On Tuesday, Sioux Falls residents saw it turn green just before severe weather moved in. The National Weather Service said a derecho swept through much of the state, with winds reaching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pockets of heavy rainfall this evening: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 7

A line of thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rainfall is passing through eastern KELOLAND, producing rain – but so far, no severe thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall so far has been between Highway 212 and Highway 12 in northern South Dakota, where there have been areas of 2-4” rainfall with some areas of flooding. The heaviest amount recorded so far is in Roscoe, west of Aberdeen, with 4-1/2” and reports of flooding. There has also been a small area of heavy rainfall west of Rapid City, where 1-3” of rain has caused the issuance of a Flash Flood Warning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#South Wind#South Dakota#West Wind#Tornado Warnings#Weather#Aberdeen Nws
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2022 shows sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings

(Pierre, SD) -- The National Weather Service is showing a sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings in 2022. South Dakota State University state climatologist Laura Edwards posted on Twitter Thursday that the National Weather Service has posted a record number of severe thunderstorm warnings this year. The previous record was set in 2007.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highest-earning counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Dakota using...
POLITICS
KEVN

More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The storms across the Black Hills will continue for a few more hours, but by around 7pm, those storms will have clear out. More small storms are possible in Northeast Wyoming after sunset, but those will likely not be severe. Tomorrow we have a small chance of storms, but most of them will be short lived. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s for Rapid City. Saturday looks to be even hotter with highs in the triple digits for places to the south and east of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
drgnews.com

Potter, Sully, Hyde counties hard hit by yesterday’s deracho in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Severe thunderstorms pound central South Dakota; softball sized hail reported

PIERRE, S.D.–A long line of severe thunderstorms known as a derecho lashed across South Dakota Tuesday. The storms started along the North Dakota/South Dakota border before intensifying in Dewey County where softball-sized hail was recorded near Parade. Extensive damage was reported four miles north of Isabel. The storms produced...
PIERRE, SD
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
American News

American News

421
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy