Why can't you swim in Fellows or McDaniel lakes? The 'primary concern' is E. coli, crypto

You can't swim in the certain lakes in Greene County, and there's good reason for it. Fellows Lake and McDaniel Lake are drinking water lakes for residents in the surrounding area.

It comes down to a few things, including this: less exposure to possible contaminants, or Cryptosporidium, means better drinking water. Yes, those contaminants can mean E. coli.

McDaniel Lake was made after impounding Little Sac River in 1929 with Fellows Lake following in 1955 to help feed water into McDaniel. Fellows Lake was built after "the drought of record" for the area in the early 50s, said Bob Wilson, director of CU Water Operations. The driest year on record was 1953, per the University of Missouri.

"The town ran short of water," Wilson said. "They didn't want that to happen again."

The water system was then privately owned by Springfield Water Company, but City Utilities owns both water supply reservoirs now and, using the recommendations from professional drinking water associations and Department of Natural Resources, do not allow swimming in these lakes.

"Their recommendation is that you keep as many layers and safeties in place to protect the quality of the water that people consume, and they don't recommend it," Wilson said.

Technology mostly unchanged since Fellows Lake was built

Technology for treating the water hasn't really changed since CU took the lake over in the late 1950s, but it's always taken a multi-barrier approach and partnerships, like with the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, which posts what is allowed at Fellows Lake on its website .

There are coagulation, flocculation and sedimentation processes to sending water through rapid sand filters, Wilson said.

"It's an older technology, but it's very effective when the water quality is acceptable and maintained," he said.

There are some exceptions for recreational activities involving swimming on the lake, such as events like the ConcreteMan Triathlon, but not many and they are approved beforehand by CU. There is "very limited exposure" during those times for the reservoir.

"One of the things that they look at too is the loss in public confidence if there were an incident at the lake in which you could attribute heightened, for instance, levels of E. coli at a swimming beach because of human activity," Wilson said about trying to keep pollutants and nutrients that can affect water quality out of the lake.

Motorboats are allowed on the lakes, but are limited to 40 horsepower engines.

"We don't want oil and gas obviously to spill, but the small spills of oil and gas that are associated with motorboats are not an overt threat to water quality," Wilson said. "The primary concern that we would have with full body contact in the water is E. coli."

Cryptosporidium is another primary concern, he said.

What is Cryptosporidium?

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis, according to the CDC. Both parasite and disease are commonly known as “Crypto.” The most common ways for the parasite to spread are through drinking and recreational water.

"Cryptosporidium is a leading cause of waterborne disease among humans in the United States," according to the CDC.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, per the CDC.

Signs are posted, but mistakes still happen

Spanning 800 acres with miles of shoreline, signs are posted along the main thoroughfares of Fellows Lake, but Wilson said people occasionally still go swimming.

"I think most of them are honest mistakes — they see a lake and they just assume, you know, that they can go swimming," Wilson said. "Those occasional instances where that does occur, we remind people of what the regulations are and usually once they understand what that is, that's not a problem."

If you participate in recreational activities at Fellows or McDaniel lakes, please remember to use the restroom facilities as well so human waste is not washing into the water reservoirs, Wilson said.

"We just feel it's critical to really protect the quality of our water at the source," Wilson said.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

