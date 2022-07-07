ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield News-Leader

Why can't you swim in Fellows or McDaniel lakes? The 'primary concern' is E. coli, crypto

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FH10F_0gXUSd0500

You can't swim in the certain lakes in Greene County, and there's good reason for it. Fellows Lake and McDaniel Lake are drinking water lakes for residents in the surrounding area.

It comes down to a few things, including this: less exposure to possible contaminants, or Cryptosporidium, means better drinking water. Yes, those contaminants can mean E. coli.

McDaniel Lake was made after impounding Little Sac River in 1929 with Fellows Lake following in 1955 to help feed water into McDaniel. Fellows Lake was built after "the drought of record" for the area in the early 50s, said Bob Wilson, director of CU Water Operations. The driest year on record was 1953, per the University of Missouri.

"The town ran short of water," Wilson said. "They didn't want that to happen again."

The water system was then privately owned by Springfield Water Company, but City Utilities owns both water supply reservoirs now and, using the recommendations from professional drinking water associations and Department of Natural Resources, do not allow swimming in these lakes.

"Their recommendation is that you keep as many layers and safeties in place to protect the quality of the water that people consume, and they don't recommend it," Wilson said.

Technology mostly unchanged since Fellows Lake was built

Technology for treating the water hasn't really changed since CU took the lake over in the late 1950s, but it's always taken a multi-barrier approach and partnerships, like with the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, which posts what is allowed at Fellows Lake on its website .

There are coagulation, flocculation and sedimentation processes to sending water through rapid sand filters, Wilson said.

"It's an older technology, but it's very effective when the water quality is acceptable and maintained," he said.

There are some exceptions for recreational activities involving swimming on the lake, such as events like the ConcreteMan Triathlon, but not many and they are approved beforehand by CU. There is "very limited exposure" during those times for the reservoir.

"One of the things that they look at too is the loss in public confidence if there were an incident at the lake in which you could attribute heightened, for instance, levels of E. coli at a swimming beach because of human activity," Wilson said about trying to keep pollutants and nutrients that can affect water quality out of the lake.

Motorboats are allowed on the lakes, but are limited to 40 horsepower engines.

"We don't want oil and gas obviously to spill, but the small spills of oil and gas that are associated with motorboats are not an overt threat to water quality," Wilson said. "The primary concern that we would have with full body contact in the water is E. coli."

Cryptosporidium is another primary concern, he said.

What is Cryptosporidium?

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis, according to the CDC. Both parasite and disease are commonly known as “Crypto.” The most common ways for the parasite to spread are through drinking and recreational water.

"Cryptosporidium is a leading cause of waterborne disease among humans in the United States," according to the CDC.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, per the CDC.

Signs are posted, but mistakes still happen

Spanning 800 acres with miles of shoreline, signs are posted along the main thoroughfares of Fellows Lake, but Wilson said people occasionally still go swimming.

"I think most of them are honest mistakes — they see a lake and they just assume, you know, that they can go swimming," Wilson said. "Those occasional instances where that does occur, we remind people of what the regulations are and usually once they understand what that is, that's not a problem."

If you participate in recreational activities at Fellows or McDaniel lakes, please remember to use the restroom facilities as well so human waste is not washing into the water reservoirs, Wilson said.

"We just feel it's critical to really protect the quality of our water at the source," Wilson said.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Why can't you swim in Fellows or McDaniel lakes? The 'primary concern' is E. coli, crypto

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Greene County “high” COVID-19 risk, per CDC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield is now at a high impact level of COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this new categorization indicates the community and local hospitals are experiencing COVID-19 at a higher rate than weeks prior. Just last Friday, the day these impact levels are updated each […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CDC moves Greene County to high COVID-19 transmission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now rates community transmission of the virus in Greene County as high. The agency recommends you, “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Greene County are at the highest levels since March. This is the Springfield Greene County Dashboard’s look at hospitalizations over time. You can clearly see the waves of COVID-19 cases dating back to July of 2020. The current number of those admitted...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Water Resources#Water Systems#Swimming#Cu Water Operations#Springfield Water Company#City Utilities
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Owners of local blueberry farm to retire

JOPLIN, Mo. – Picking blueberries can be a family tradition, but for one Joplin-area family this tradition is coming to an end. After 8 years of growing blueberries and friendships, the Robertson Family Farm decided this will be the last year. The family says maintaining 2,000 bushes is a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Tips for watering lawns in high heat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — July is Smart Irrigation Month, and that means there’s no better time to practice eco- and lawn-friendly watering habits. Horticulture Field Specialist Robert Balek from the University of Missouri Extension said that there are a few smart water practices that people can do to preserve water and even improve the health of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Former Branson medical clinic owner resigns House seat

A former Branson area medical clinic owner convicted last week in federal court has resigned from the Missouri state legislature. Tricia Derges sent a letter to the Speaker of the Missouri House on Friday, July 1, submitting her formal resignation as representative of the 140th House district. She had been blocked from running for reelection by the Republican party, but her conviction makes her ineligible to run for office under Missouri law.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Utility customers in Nixa, Mo. are being asked to conserve water

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The city is asking utility customers to conserve water through July 22. The utility would like for customers to follow these steps:. - Minimize outdoor watering as much as possible. - Odd number addresses should water lawns only on odd number calendar days. - Even number addresses...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Tractor supply cause farmers to worry

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - If farmers have any problems with their tractors they could be left without one for weeks or even months. Farmers are seeing a lot of issues with the cost of nearly everything increasing. Mark Giffin, the location manager at Heritage Tractor in Rogersville, said tractors don’t...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On July 11, MoDOT is starting a pair of projects along I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. The projects include pavement improvement along I-44 and a bridge rehabilitation of Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road. According to MoDOT’s website, the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers can expect lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Remembering Chris Darnell, Shockwave Jet Truck driver, friends raise money for memorial

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Last Saturday the tragic crash of Shockwave Jet Truck in Michigan claimed the life of driver Chris Darnell. Shockwave Jet Truck was created in the Joplin area by the Shockley family in SEKansas. About 10 years about Darnell Racing Enterprises of Republic, Mo. who have roots based in Picher and Cardin, Okla., purchased the racing outfit.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator study beginning notes Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native alligators have always lived. Alligators are not invading the Joplin-area region. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south. The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation Note they have kicked off two alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management...
JOPLIN, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy