DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Most of us get sunshine through the day Sunday, with the exception of northern Iowa, where a few storms are possible. There's the low-end chance of a stronger storm, but a lot of the data shows some warm air layers aloft, which isn't great for severe weather. A cold front comes in from the northwest during Sunday night, with storm chances in its vicinity. The best chance of rain in central Iowa really looks to be during the morning/midday Monday behind that front.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO