GALLIPOLIS, OHIO — Ruby Marie Plymale Kinder, 87, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Darst Adult Group Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Born on March 22, 1935 in Gallia County, Ohio, Ruby was the daughter of the late Estus and Elsie Brucker Plymale. Ruby married George W. Kinder, Jr., who preceded her in death on March 15, 2022. She retired as a TPW from the Gallipolis Developmental Center. Ruby was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, camping, and fishing.

