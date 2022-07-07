ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio’s East side

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing an East side street....

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 9

lynn mireles
3d ago

Lord I pray that as you welcome your child into your Kingdom that you may forgive her sins and that you may wrap your loving arms around her mother,father, and family and bless them with your comfort, peace, strength, and your love as they mourn the lost of their beloved love one. this i pray in Jesus name...amen.from a grieving mother to another I offer my sincere condolences to you and your family.

Reply
7
Antonina Garas
3d ago

wear florescent clothing at night..to be seen and safe.RIP..and condolence to her grieving Family.

Reply
4
Related
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Manuel Mendoza dead after a hit-and-run crash on West Side; Ernest Garay arrested (San Antonio, TX)

61-year-old Manuel Mendoza dead after a hit-and-run crash on West Side; Ernest Garay arrested (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 61-year-old Manuel Mendoza as the man who lost his life following a bicycle accident Thursday night on the city’s West Side. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Saunders Avenue and South Rosillo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#East Side#Accident#Ktsa News#Mlk Drive#Ems
KSAT 12

Police searching for suspect who shot man on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio Police. Authorities were called to an apartment complex just after midnight in the 8200 block of S Flores Street where they found a man lying on the grass with a gunshot wound.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Man in critical condition after getting hit by a suspected intoxicated driver in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Man in critical condition after getting hit by a suspected intoxicated driver in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A man received serious injuries after getting hit by an alleged drunk driver early Saturday in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the pedestrian accident took place at about 2:05 a.m. in the parking lot at 7503 US Highway 90 W [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

SAPD: Man shoots, kills wife and himself inside Texas hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a suspected murder-suicide at a San Antonio hospital. At 10:25 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Methodist Healthcare hospital located at the 7000 block of Floyd Curl in regards to a shooting, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

New Braunfels Teen Dies During High-Speed Police Chase on Highway 46

A 15-year-old New Braunfels burglary suspect died around 2 a.m. today during a high-speed police chase on Highway 46 South. The teen was allegedly trying to evade arrest after New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) officers, who were responding to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in the River Tree subdivision, tried to pull him over for an “investigative stop” in the 900 block of Highway 46, heading west toward Seguin.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Fire on San Antonio’s East side leaves 4 homeless

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fire has displaced four residents on San Antonio’s East side. Firefighters were called to a home in the 2400 block of East Houston Street Thursday evening. The fire had already taken over most of the structure when crews arrived. It took a lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy