18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio’s East side

A 15-year-old New Braunfels burglary suspect died around 2 a.m. today during a high-speed police chase on Highway 46 South. The teen was allegedly trying to evade arrest after New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) officers, who were responding to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in the River Tree subdivision, tried to pull him over for an “investigative stop” in the 900 block of Highway 46, heading west toward Seguin.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO