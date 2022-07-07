Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop.
The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
