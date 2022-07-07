Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop.

The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.

(Photo: WKRN)

The investigation is ongoing.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.