ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vacant North Nashville home damaged in fire

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RIR2_0gXURQVj00
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) worked to extinguish a house fire Thursday morning in an area just west of the downtown loop.

The fire began around 4:40 a.m. at a vacant home in the 900 block of 12th Avenue North. NFD said no injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH9zI_0gXURQVj00
(Photo: WKRN)

The investigation is ongoing.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Charles Stavely died after a two-vehicle accident near downtown Nashville (Nashville, TN)

61-year-old Charles Stavely died after a two-vehicle accident near downtown Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 61-year-old Charles Stavely, from Lebanon, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening near downtown Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 40 near the Fesslers Lane exit [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Helen Menees dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

71-year-old Helen Menees dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Helen Menees as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday morning in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Lynnbrook Road a little before 9 a.m. [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

House burns down after struck by lightning

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family was displaced after a house caught on fire from being struck by lightning. Hendersonville Fire officials said units were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 2:03 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported that they saw no life safety concerns; however, due to the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

2 killed in crash on Highway 431 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Serious Saturday Evening Crash New Salem @ Cason Ln.

(MURFREESBORO) Shortly before 5:00 o'clock Saturday night (7/9/2022) there was a serious crash on the New Salem Highway (Eagleville Highway, Highway 99) at Cason Lane. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers noted that both of the inbound lanes were closed for several hours on Saturday evening. Only one outbound lane was open.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. 29-year-old Sarah Flowers was charged with DUI after her vehicle slammed into a donut shop early Friday morning in East Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee on Main Street [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfd#Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Preventing pests during high heat months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat is not only pushing people inside these days, but also bugs. Experts said homeowners can take several minutes to walk around their home and look for any cracks and crevices in door frames and windows the pests can slip through. It's generally how bugs are getting inside homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break closes lanes in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday morning traffic on Lebanon Road at Mill Creek was reduced to one lane in both directions around 9:30 a.m. after a water main break. Crews began working immediately to make repairs as soon as possible to complete repairs before evening rush hour. As of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in west Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman died Thursday morning after her car veered into a ditch striking several trash bins and a mailbox, Metro Police said. Police said Helen Menees, 71, was driving a 2020 Kia Forte just before 9 a.m. on Lynnbrook Road when the accident occurred. The car flipped on its roof just before Lynnbrook Court.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy