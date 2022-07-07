ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Sandra Lindsay, NY nurse who got first COVID vaccine in US

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afNGD_0gXURCOn00
EMBED <> More Videos NY nurse who got 1st COVID shot in US gets Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- President Joe Biden presented the prestigious Medal of Freedom to the New York nurse who was the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay was thrust into the international spotlight when she was vaccinated on live television on Dec.14, 2020.

"I feel so honored, so grateful to be receiving this prestigious honor," Lindsay said.

Lindsay, a critical-care nurse who directs patient care services at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, used her instant fame to become an advocate for the vaccine and for health care workers.

She received the nation's highest civilian honor, along with 16 other people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

"Just me being in the spotlight, representing nurses and health care workers I hope that people begin to see what we need as a healthcare community," Lindsay said.

Last year, Lindsay told Eyewitness News that easing fears and concerns surrounding the vaccine remains her true passion.

"I can't imagine where we would be if we didn't have this powerful tool to protect us," she said. "So encourage more and more people to protect themselves, and this is not just about you, but your loved ones and the communities in which you live."

She spoke of how the attention changed her life.

"Right after the shot, it was interviews and invitations to appear on different shows and platforms," she said. "I had the opportunity to be recognized at the White House by President Biden, went home to Jamaica, all that stuff this year, and met with the prime minister."

She was recognized again when Biden presents the medals at the White House next week.

Biden's honors list, which the White House shared first with the Associated Press, included both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.

"Here I am, a nurse, a immigrant from Jamaica that is going to be in history listed among these powerhouses," Lindsay said. "It's really an honor."

The other 13 medal recipients are:

- Sister Simone Campbell. Campbell is a member of the Sister of Social Service and a former executive director of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization. She is an advocate for economic justice, overhauling the U.S. immigration system and health care policy.

- Julieta Garcia. A former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, Garcia was the first Latina to become a college president, the White House said. She was named one of the nation's best college presidents by Time magazine.

- Gabrielle Giffords. A former U.S. House member from Arizona, the Democrat founded Giffords, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence. She was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson and was gravely wounded.

- Fred Gray. Gray was one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature after Reconstruction. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Martin Luther King Jr.

- Steve Jobs. Jobs was the co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

- Father Alexander Karloutsos. Karloutsos is the assistant to Archbishop Demetrios of America. The White House said Karloutsos has counseled several U.S. presidents.

- Khizr Khan. An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan's Army officer son was killed in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence, and became a target of Donald Trump's wrath, after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

- Diane Nash. A founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Nash organized some of the most important 20th-century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

- Megan Rapinoe. The Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women's World Cup soccer champion captains the OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQI+ rights who has appeared at Biden's White House.

Rapinoe, who was at training camp in Denver when the White House called to inform her of the honor, thought she was getting a prank or robocall when she saw her phone say "White House," U.S. Soccer said in a statement. She showed her phone to a teammate, who encouraged her to answer the call.

- Alan Simpson. The retired U.S. senator from Wyoming served with Biden and has been a prominent advocate for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality.

- Richard Trumka. Trumka had been president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade at the time of his August 2021 death. He was a past president of the United Mine Workers.

- Wilma Vaught. A brigadier general, Vaught is one of the most decorated women in U.S. military history, breaking gender barriers as she has risen through the ranks. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the Armed Forces.

- Raúl Yzaguirre. A civil rights advocate, Yzaguirre was president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years. He served as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Obama.

Biden himself is a medal recipient. President Barack Obama honored Biden's public service as a longtime U.S. senator and vice president by awarding him a Presidential Medal of Freedom in January 2017, a week before they left office.

The honorees who received medals from Biden "have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come," the White House said.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal public or private endeavors, the White House said.

READ MORE | Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala backtracks after guaranteeing Biden will run in 2024: Harris attempts to clarify that he 'intends' to be on the ticket and instead sparks more uncertainty over whether President will seek re-election

Vice President Kamala Harris prompted new uncertainty over whether President Biden will run for president in 2024 by revising comments she previously made promising he would 'full stop.'. On Monday Harris said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash: 'Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccain
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Donald Trump
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Did John McCain and Gabby Giffords earn the Presidential Medal of Freedom each is getting?

President Joe Biden chose former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords and the late Sen. John McCain to be among those who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an award that now seems to rank somewhere between “the nation’s highest civilian honor” and a peewee soccer league participation trophy, depending upon who is receiving it and who is handing it out. ...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Freedom#Alabama Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#The U S Senate#Eyewitness News
The Atlantic

Why Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024

Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old. Biden will turn 80 on November 20. He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there. “It’s not the 82 that’s the problem. It’s the 86,” one swing voter said in a recent focus group, referring to the hypothetical age Biden would be at the end of that (very) hypothetical second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
POTUS
creators.com

Who's Behind Joe Biden's Leftward Lunge?

What's going on with Joe Biden? Why is a president who ran and was elected as a centrist Democrat supporting one left-wing proposal after another? What has prompted the politician whose sensitivity to public opinion was finely honed for four decades to take one unpopular stand after another?. As a...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy