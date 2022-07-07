ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Over 1,500 Criminals Arrested During Operation North Star

wamwamfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nationwide operation resulted in the arrests of over 1,000 of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty in Indianapolis. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 33

James Shipman
3d ago

Well praise the LORD !.. good job ladies and gentlemen !.. keep up the good work !.. DEAR GOD PLEASE KEEP YOUR HEDGE of PROTECTION AROUND ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT in JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏🏼❤💛🖤💟🙏🏼⚖🗽🕊🙏🏼❗❗❗

Reply(1)
16
flhr
2d ago

Hopefully, the judicial system prosecutes these people properly and where appropriate with a heavy hand.

Reply
6
Mr. Oo
2d ago

So the authorities know where the criminals are, yet they wait to arrest them so they can make an announcement to the public that they are doing their job. Did they ask the criminals to refrain from criminal activity until they were ready to arrest them. WTF.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Joint Law Enforcement Sweep ‘Operation North Star’ Results In 89 Fugitive Arrests, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WISH-TV

Operation North Star nets more than 60 arrests in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent operation to arrest wanted fugitives in Indianapolis led to more than 60 people being taken into custody, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said Wednesday. Between June 1 and June 30, U.S. Marshals arrested “more than 60 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders and violent criminals”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Memphis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis officer shot, critical in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, MPD says. It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square around 1:45 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic violence call. According to MPD, officers were trying to detain a male suspect when the suspect fired a shot and struck […]
MEMPHIS, TN
foxbaltimore.com

Man and woman killed in murder-suicide in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they believe a man and woman were killed in a murder-suicide in the Harford-Echodale neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. At about 5:15 p.m. Northeast District patrol officers were called to the 5500 block of 5500 Catalpha Rd. for a report of a shooting. Once there,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operation North#Guns#Illegal Drugs#New York City#Violent Crime#U S Marshals
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wbaltv.com

Woman alleges squeegee workers stole $2.4K from her via cellphone app

Police confirmed a fourth incident involving a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of East Pratt Street at President. Police said the victim told investigators that squeegee workers approached her and she offered them cash. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Indy man had 175 grams of meth in center console

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old from Indianapolis has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Richard Hornsby pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and for carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime. According to court documents,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy