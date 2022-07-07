Over 1,500 Criminals Arrested During Operation North Star

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO