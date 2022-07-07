F1: Ferrari Reveals Insanely Expensive Project With Major Sponsor

Watch this rare 'Bird get a wash for the first time in 20-years. Here at Motorious, the Pontiac Firebird has a very special place in the hearts of our various automotive enthusiasts, writers, etc. It's hard to find a car whose name has become so incredibly recognizable among muscle car maniacs and drag strip dominators alike. However, one variation of this famous car may have gained an even bigger reputation for hard-core burnouts, sleek styling, and high performance. The vehicle we are referring to is, of course, the Trans Am. While the Firebird was pretty good at the aforementioned attributes of these classic pony cars, the Trans Am was the king. It took everything that the Firebird did well and made it better. Today's example is one such example of these cars and, though it is very rough, it's time to get this puppy back on the road after 15 years of sitting.

